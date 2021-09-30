Mission Ready Announces US$3.8 Million Purchase Order from United States Department of Homeland Security

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Mission Ready Solutions Inc ("Mission Ready") (TSXV: MRS) (OTCQX: MSNVF), a provider of comprehensive government contracting solutions, today announced that it had received, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Unifire, Inc. ("Unifire"), a US$3,800,000 (C$4,800,000 at USD-CAD exchange rate of 1.27) purchase order (the "Purchase Order") through the United States General Services Administration (GSA) to supply personal protective equipment for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Office of the Chief Readiness Support Officer (OCRSO).

Following a successful solicitation response submitted by the Company (one of numerous current submissions in various stages of the solicitation process), the Purchase Order calls for the delivery of surgical masks (the "Product") to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) as part of the US Governments COVID-19 pandemic response.

The Company will facilitate the Purchase Order fulfillment within the 60-day performance period through its partner, Altor Safety, who will ship the Product directly to the government agencies. Delivery of the Product is scheduled to commence immediately and be completed no later than November 27, 2021.

"This order is an excellent example of the hard work that goes on behind the scenes," said Buck Marshall, President and CEO of Mission Ready. "Unifire's team has worked diligently over the past year to strengthen our vendor network and position the Company in a way that responds to the needs of our customers. The often-overlooked hours of work put in by our front-line support team to enhance our relationships and provide value add is the keystone to our success."

"Unifire strength lies in its relationships; Our ability to promote vendors' products and services and our relationships with the customers to which we provide our solutions," said Skip Church, President of Unifire. "The past performance on large contracts, the continued flow of orders, and our capacity to be on-time and in good standing is the foundational trust Unifire strives to build with its vendors and customers."

The US GAAP treatment for the anticipated revenue from the purchase order will not be finalized until the order transactions have been completed. Consequently, the revenue may be reported on a gross or net basis and some portion may be deferred to future accounting periods.

About Mission Ready Solutions Inc.

Mission Ready specializes in providing comprehensive government contracting solutions through its privileged access to a host of federal contracting vehicles including Multiple Award Schedule ("MAS") contracts awarded and administered by the United States General Services Administration ("GSA").

Mission Ready's wholly-owned subsidiary, Unifire, Inc. ("Unifire"), is a designated Small Business and an industry-leading manufacturer and distributor of over 1.5 million military, fire and first-responder products. With extensive knowledge and experience in providing turnkey solutions to the United States Federal Government, Unifire utilizes its time-proven industry relationships and proprietary technology infrastructure to efficiently source and deliver critical, life-saving products in cooperation with government program managers, military and federal contracting offices, base supply centers, and other federal, state and local supply agencies.

