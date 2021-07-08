Mission Ready Announces New Advisory Committee

Prominent Industry Leaders to Advise Company

VANCOUVER, BC, July 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Mission Ready Solutions Inc. ("Mission Ready" or the "Company") (TSXV: MRS) (OTCQX: MSNVF), a provider of comprehensive government contracting solutions, today announced the creation of its Advisory Committee, a strategic panel of trusted advisors and leaders in the fields.

"The Advisory Committee members are subject matter experts. Their vast expertise spans government contracting, sales, finance, communications, and law enforcement. I am delighted to welcome this distinguished group of experienced leaders who will provide valuable insight to Mission Ready and guide us through future phases of growth," said Buck Marshall, President and CEO of Mission Ready. "Our Advisory Committee will give rise to new opportunities and help reinforce Mission Ready's commitment to strengthen its financial position while continuing to build value for our clients and shareholders."

"Mission Ready develops, manufactures and distributes life-saving products to law enforcement agencies throughout our nation. PPE is a space continuously evolving to ensure our frontline workers safety while they protect us. The Advisory Committee will support Mission Ready with a continued focus to position itself as a key figure in the industry." said Shane Brickner, former Commissioned Police Officer and member of the Regional SWAT Team. "Working alongside Mission Ready's exceptional management team is an exciting opportunity to be an integral part of their progress. The efforts in improving frontline workers safety are of utmost importance for me and my fellow Advisory Committee members."

Mission Ready's Advisory Committee is comprised of:

Mr. Jonathan Murad

Mr. Murad has led strategic and crisis communications campaigns throughout his career and advised management teams and boards on issues relating to crisis preparedness, planning, management, and response. Before he was appointed Acting Chief of Police for the Burlington Police Department, Mr. Murad was Deputy Chief of Operations. He also served as Assistant Commissioner and Sergeant Special Assignment for the NYPD, where he provided strategy, policy development and communications counsel to the largest police service in the United States. Mr. Murad produced and oversaw the NYPD's owned media such as social media, publications, graphics, video and collateral. Mr. Murad brings extensive experience in the field, where he served as an intelligence officer, detective, and sergeant.

Mr. Douglas Bryce

Mr. Bryce was designated Joint Program Executive Officer for Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND) on October 22, 2015. As the JPEO-CBRND, he had materiel acquisition decision authority for the services on chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense equipment. Mr. Bryce provided acquisition management and professional leadership on complex issues related to joint service CBRN defense acquisition programs. He planned, directed, managed, coordinated the JPEO-CBRND's mission and was responsible for the development, acquisition, distribution, and deployment of highly specialized and dynamic joint CBRN defense devices, as well as medical diagnostic systems, drugs, and vaccines.

Mr. Shane Brickner

Mr. Shane Brickner is the National Sales Manager for Cordant Health Solutions, a provider of innovative tools for monitoring behavioral health, chronic pain, and criminal justice cases, working with law enforcement and government agencies where he manages the company's sales force and large scale contracts. Mr. Brickner had a deep community involvement, serving as a Commissioned Police Officer and as a member of the Regional SWAT Team for more than ten years and as the Mayor of Liberty Lake, Washington, until December 2020, while working in medical sale and sale management. He also served on the boards of the Opioid Task Force, the Mental Health Task Force, the Spokane Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Spokane Transportation Board and the Greater Spokane Incorporated Board while further supporting his community through volunteering.

Mr. Scott Gibson

Mr. Gibson is a seasoned banking executive and versatile business leader bringing thirty-four years of experience in Finance and Human Capital Management. A strategic problem-solver, change manager and visionary executive, Mr. Gibson has held several positions with major banks where he successfully implemented plans to meet current and future needs. A results-oriented executive, Mr. Gibson has a demonstrated record of accomplishments in streamlining operations, morale enhancement, increasing profits, and maximizing market penetration through operational improvements, market expansion and positive corporate culture as keys to success.

The Advisory Committee is projected to meet with Mission Ready's management team on a quarterly basis.

About Mission Ready Solutions Inc.

Mission Ready specializes in providing comprehensive government contracting solutions through its privileged access to a host of federal contracting vehicles, including Multiple Award Schedule ("MAS") contracts awarded and administered by the United States General Services Administration ("GSA").

Mission Ready's wholly-owned subsidiary, Unifire, Inc. ("Unifire"), is a designated Small Business and an industry-leading manufacturer and distributor of over 1.5 million military, fire and first-responder products. With extensive knowledge and experience in providing turnkey solutions to the United States Federal Government, Unifire utilizes its time-proven industry relationships and proprietary technology infrastructure to efficiently source and deliver critical, life-saving products in cooperation with government program managers, military and federal contracting offices, base supply centers, and other federal, state and local supply agencies.

Mission Ready Solutions Inc.

(Signed "Buck L. Marshall")

Buck L. Marshall

President, CEO and Director

T: +1 (877) 479.7778

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "forecast", "project", "budget", "schedule", "may", "will", "could", "might", "should" or variations of such words or similar words or expressions. Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions that have been made by Mission Ready Solutions Inc. as at the date of such information and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Mission Ready Solutions Inc. to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Mission Ready Solutions Inc. does not undertake to update any forward-looking information that is included herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Mission Ready Solutions Inc.

For further information: on Mission Ready Solutions Inc., please visit MRSCorp.com or contact investor relations by email at [email protected] or by telephone at +1 (877) 479.7778 (Ext. 5).

Related Links

https://mrscorp.com

