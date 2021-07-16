Mission Ready Announces Listing in Mergent Manuals

Mergent's listing to enhance and update Mission Ready Blue Sky status

VANCOUVER, BC, July 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Mission Ready Solutions Inc. ("Mission Ready" or the "Company") (TSXV: MRS) (OTCQX: MSNVF), a provider of comprehensive government contracting solutions, today announced that Mergent's Editorial Board has received and approved Mission Ready submission to supplement its current Blue Sky exemptions through an updated listing in Mergent™ Manuals and News Reports. Mission Ready's profile will include descriptive text, data, news, and financial statements accessible through Mergent's online and print platforms and will enable Mission Ready to increase its current Blue Sky status in the United States, adding key jurisdictions such as Florida to its list of Blue Sky compliance.

"By enhancing its Blue Sky status, Mission Ready continues to increase its accessibility to U.S. retail and institutional investors. With its recent uplisting to OTCQX and the announcement of our DTC eligibility, the Company's listing in Mergent's Manuals represents another achievement and continued efforts in building value for its shareholders," said Terry Nixon, Chief Compliance Officer of Mission Ready.

About Manual Exemptions

The majority of the U.S. states/jurisdictions have written into their statutes a provision for a "manual exemption" that may exempt a company from state registration if it is published in a "Recognized Securities Manual" such as Mergent's Manuals.

Without state/jurisdiction exemption or registration, brokers cannot recommend/solicit a security to their clients, hindering a company's positioning and marketability to the U.S. retail market. Manual exemption is available if the issuer of the securities publishes certain continuous disclosure information on an ongoing basis in a recognized manual.

About Mergent.

Formerly known as Moody's™ Financial Information Services, Mergent, Inc. and the Mergent™ Manuals and News Reports are recognized and trusted by 39 states that act in accordance with BlueSky regulatory provincial securities laws for secondary trading of a company's common stock or ADR's. Mergent's extensive history and worldwide distribution media outlets ensure maximum communication between companies and a vast targeted audience of investors and decision-makers. Among the oldest and most reputable "recognized securities manuals" are Mergent™ Manuals and News Reports, first published in 1918.

About Mission Ready Solutions Inc.

Mission Ready specializes in providing comprehensive government contracting solutions through its privileged access to a host of federal contracting vehicles, including Multiple Award Schedule ("MAS") contracts awarded and administered by the United States General Services Administration ("GSA").

Mission Ready's wholly-owned subsidiary, Unifire, Inc. ("Unifire"), is a designated Small Business and an industry-leading manufacturer and distributor of over 1.5 million military, fire and first-responder products. With extensive knowledge and experience in providing turnkey solutions to the United States Federal Government, Unifire utilizes its time-proven industry relationships and proprietary technology infrastructure to efficiently source and deliver critical, life-saving products in cooperation with government program managers, military and federal contracting offices, base supply centers, and other federal, state and local supply agencies.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "forecast", "project", "budget", "schedule", "may", "will", "could", "might", "should" or variations of such words or similar words or expressions. Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions that have been made by Mission Ready Solutions Inc. as at the date of such information and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Mission Ready Solutions Inc. to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Mission Ready Solutions Inc. does not undertake to update any forward-looking information that is included herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

For further information: on Mission Ready Solutions Inc., please visit MRSCorp.com or contact investor relations by email at [email protected] or by telephone at +1 (877) 479.7778 (Ext. 5).

