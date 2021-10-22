Mission Ready Announces Change of Auditor

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Mission Ready Solutions Inc ("Mission Ready" or the "Company") (TSXV: MRS) (OTCQX: MSNVF), a provider of comprehensive government contracting solutions, announced that A Chan & Company LLP, Chartered Accountant ("A Chan & Company" or "Former Auditor") has resigned as auditor of the Company, and Fruci & Associates II, PLLC ("Fruci & Associates" or the "Successor Auditor") of Spokane, Washington, USA, has been appointed as the Company's successor auditor.

The Former Auditor resigned on its own initiative and there were no reservations in A Chan & Company's audit reports for any financial period during which the Former Auditor was the Company's auditor.

"We are sincerely grateful for the skilled and detailed assurance services provided by A Chan & Company, LLP since first engaging with the Company in early 2018," said Buck Marshall, President and CEO of Mission Ready. "Given the steep increase in the Company's annual revenues and sales pipeline over the past two years – and the ongoing initiatives supporting the continuation of our present growth trajectory – it became necessary to transition to a firm with the human resource capacity to scale with the Company as needed. Fruci & Associates' capabilities, track record and financial acumen aligns with the Company's growth strategy, and we are thrilled to work alongside a firm with the history and industry footprint that is sure to provide institutional investors and regulators with full confidence in the transparency and integrity of our financial reporting and related disclosures."

In accordance with NI 51-102, the notice of change of auditor, together with the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, have been reviewed by the Board of Directors and the Audit Committee of the Company and filed on SEDAR.

About Fruci & Associates

Founded in 1938, Fruci & Associates has successfully built its business on the beliefs that hard work and delivery of exceptional client satisfaction allow businesses to achieve their financial goals. Fruci & Associates aims at maximizing the financial welfare of the businesses it serves by building lasting relationships with clients and providing value through integrity and honesty.

About Mission Ready Solutions Inc.

Mission Ready specializes in providing comprehensive government contracting solutions through its privileged access to a host of federal contracting vehicles including Multiple Award Schedule ("MAS") contracts awarded and administered by the United States General Services Administration ("GSA").

Mission Ready's wholly-owned subsidiary, Unifire, Inc. ("Unifire"), is a designated Small Business and an industry-leading manufacturer and distributor of over 1.5 million military, fire and first-responder products. With extensive knowledge and experience in providing turnkey solutions to the United States Federal Government, Unifire utilizes its time-proven industry relationships and proprietary technology infrastructure to efficiently source and deliver critical, life-saving products in cooperation with government program managers, military and federal contracting offices, base supply centers, and other federal, state and local supply agencies.

