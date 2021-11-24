Mission Ready Announces Annual General Meeting and CEO Live Event

Buck Marshall to Provide Corporate Update and Answer Questions Live

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Mission Ready Solutions Inc ("Mission Ready" or the "Company") (TSX-V: MRS) (OTCQX: MSNVF), a provider of comprehensive government contracting solutions, announces that it will host its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "AGM" or the "Meeting") virtually via teleconference on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. PST (2:00 P.M. EST).

Registered shareholders and validly appointed proxyholders may attend the Meeting (conference room #: 448-444-850) by calling:

+1 888.299.2873 ( Canada toll-free)

( toll-free) +1 888.585.9008 (US toll-free )

(US toll-free To dial in from any other country, please contact the Company at 604.737.2303 before the Meeting date for dial-in particulars.

Registered shareholders who attend the virtual Meeting will have an equal opportunity to participate at the AGM, regardless of their geographic location.

Voting

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and issues related to the verification of shareholder identity via teleconference, in-person voting will not be permitted at the Meeting. If you are a registered shareholder and wish to have your vote counted, you will be required to complete, date, sign, and return the accompanying Proxy for use at the Meeting or any adjournment thereof. To be effective, the Proxy must be received by our transfer agent, Endeavor Trust Corporation, no later than 11:00 A.M. PST on Monday, November 29, 2021, or no later than 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays) prior to the time to which the Meeting may be adjourned or postponed.

Alternatively, you may vote by email at [email protected] or online at www.eproxy.ca following the instructions provided on the Proxy and in the Circular.

The Company encourages its shareholders to read the accompanying Circular dated October 22, 2021, along with other AGM materials, for important information with respect to voting, attending, and participating at the Meeting.

The AGM will be followed at 11:30 A.M PST (2:30 P.M. EST) by a presentation from President and CEO Buck Marshall, including a live Q&A period where management from Mission Ready, Unifire, and Protect the Force will be available to answer questions. Questions can also be submitted prior to the event at [email protected].

To register for the event, please visit:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/6116372668438/WN_o2cbBU_FRy-OiHgs-FvJUQ

About Mission Ready Solutions Inc.

Mission Ready Solutions provides comprehensive government contracting solutions with extensive experience in delivering quality, reliable, mission-critical products and services for law enforcement, firefighters, first responders, military, and other governmental agencies.

Through its privileged access to a host of federal contracting vehicles, including Multiple Award Schedule ("MAS") contracts awarded and administered by the United States General Services Administration ("GSA"), Mission Ready's wholly-owned subsidiary, Unifire, Inc., leverages its robust vendor network, time-proven industry relationships, proprietary technology infrastructure, and industry-leading manufacturing and distribution capabilities to efficiently source and deliver more than 1.5 million products.

For further information on Mission Ready Solutions Inc., please visit MRSCorp.com or contact investor relations by email at [email protected] or by telephone at +1 877.479.7778 (Ext. 5). You can also subscribe to our mailing list at eepurl.com/hznhX9 to receive our press releases and latest news directly by email.

Mission Ready Solutions Inc.

(Signed "Buck L. Marshall")

Buck L. Marshall

President, CEO and Director

T: +1 877.479.7778

