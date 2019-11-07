Mission accomplished: Parkour3 quickly becomes Gold Level Partner Agency Certified by HubSpot

MONTREAL, Nov. 7, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - On October 15, just one month after achieving silver level certification, HubSpot named Parkour3 a Gold Level Certified Partner Agency! Its goal of attaining this title before the end of 2019 was reached and greatly exceeded!

HubSpot awarded this title to the agency because of its constant growth and the strong adoption of its platform by its customers. Thanks to this platform addition, Parkour3 can transform the way its clients develop new business opportunities, reach untapped audiences and serve their customer base.

Taylor Swaysey, Senior Channel Account Manager for HubSpot confirms: "Parkour3 is one of our fastest-growing partners in Canada. Their rapid progression from Silver to Gold Partner took only a few weeks. The agency is dedicated to not only being extremely knowledgeable with passing a significant number of individual certifications, they are also very focused on creating personal and successful strategies for their clients. All this and more, is what makes Parkour3 one of our most promising partners."

This growth is in full swing and not about to slow down: Parkour3 is now aiming to reach platinum level before the end of its fiscal year, in May 2020. Stay tuned!

About Parkour3

Parkour3's mission is to support companies with the development of their digital strategies by leveraging technologies and automating their marketing and sales process in order to generate growth. Their full-scale offer extends from strategy to operations. The 3 main business segments consist of website and digital development, marketing automation and marketing campaigns.

SOURCE Parkour3

For further information: Mathieu Bélanger, Président, Parkour3, 514-861-3332 poste 23, mbelanger@parkour3.com

