OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - As Canada continues its journey of reconciliation and renewal with First Nations, we need to confront our history and work together in partnership to find shared solutions that address the wrongs of the past and help build a better, more inclusive future for everyone in Canada.

Today, Chief Jason Gauthier and the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations announced that the Missanabie Cree First Nation and the Government of Canada have taken a major step forward on the path of reconciliation and renewal by concluding a negotiated settlement to address a past wrong that dates back over 110 years.

Achieved through partnership and dialogue, the settlement resolves the First Nation's longstanding Treaty Land Entitlement Claim. The claim relates to the reserve land the First Nation was promised under Treaty No. 9 and should have received over 110 years ago. When the First Nation adhered to the treaty in 1906, they were promised reserve land for their people, but did not receive a reserve land base until 2018. The settlement Canada and the First Nation have now concluded honours this outstanding treaty obligation and helps right this past wrong.

The settlement provided the First Nation with approximately $150 million in financial compensation and the ability to add up to 3,200 acres to their reserve land base. It marks a new beginning for the Missanabie Cree First Nation, creating new opportunities for the First Nation to invest in community and economic development for the future benefit of its community.

Quotes

"I acknowledge all the hard work from past and present chiefs and councils to make this happen, it is a testament to a lot of hard work and perseverance. Maurice Law and Ron Maurice have been such a significant part of making this happen. Our elders, Youth and ancestors also played an important role in achieving a settlement. Thank you to all involved."

Chief Jason Gauthier

Missanabie Cree First Nation

"Today we are demonstrating what can be achieved through partnership and dialogue. This settlement honours an outstanding treaty obligation to the Missanabie Cree First Nation, helping to right past wrongs and creating new opportunities for the community. Together, we are taking a historic step along the road to reconciliation to renew our nation-to-nation relationship and build a better future based on a true spirit of respect and partnership."

The Honourable Carolyn Bennett, M.D., P.C., M.P.

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

"Congratulations to Chief Gauthier & Council for their hard work and to the beginnings of a new chapter. I want to recognize that this success comes from decades of work on behalf of Chief Gauthier, previous Chiefs and members of the Missanabie Cree First Nation community. This is an important step towards a renewed relationship based on the recognition of rights, truth and reconciliation and a renewed partnership. Most importantly, it creates new opportunities future generations of the community will be able to explore. I look forward to continuing to work together with Chief Gauthier, Council and all members of the community."

Terry Sheehan, M.P.

Member of Parliament, Sault Ste. Marie

Quick Facts

First Nation members approved the settlement in a community vote, with 99 per cent of those who voted voting in favour.

The settlement was signed by the First Nation on August 13, 2019 and by Canada on April 24 , 2020.

and by on , 2020. This complements an earlier process completed in June of 2018 which resulted in the creation of the Missanabie Cree First Nation reserve.

Under the settlement announced today, the First Nation can buy up to 3,200 acres of land on the open market and start the reserve creation process.

Private property is not taken away from anyone to settle land claims.

A number of steps must be completed before land is designated as reserve land, including consultation with other Indigenous groups and municipalities.

Negotiated settlements honour outstanding treaty obligations, renew relationships and advance reconciliation for the benefit of all Canadians.

