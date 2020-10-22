Mira X Acquisition Corp. Announces Filing of Filing Statement

TSXV: MIRA-P.V

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Mira X Acquisition Corp. ("Mira X") is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") in respect of its qualifying transaction (the "Transaction") with 6384269 Canada Inc. (doing business as GURU Beverage Co & GURU Beverage Inc.) ("GURU") pursuant to Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies of the TSXV.

In accordance with the previously announced amalgamation agreement dated September 28, 2020, Mira X Subco Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mira X, will amalgamate with GURU. Prior to closing of the Transaction, it is intended that Mira X will change its name to "GURU Organic Energy Corp." (the "Resulting Issuer"). The Transaction is expected to close on or about October 29, 2020.

Trading in the common shares of Mira X is presently halted and will remain halted until completion of the Transaction.

Mira X also received conditional approval to list its common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") following the completion of the Transaction. Final approval of the listing is subject to Mira X meeting certain conditions required by the TSX on or before January 20, 2021, these conditions include the completion of the Transactions and other standard listing conditions. Upon receipt of the TSX's final approval, Mira X's common shares will be delisted from the TSXV and will begin trading on the TSX under the symbol "GURU".

Filing Statement

In connection with the Transaction and pursuant to TSXV requirements, Mira X has filed a filing statement dated October 22, 2020 on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Definitive Agreement

In connection with the Transaction, GURU, Mira X, Mira X Subco and certain other parties entered into an amended and restated amalgamation agreement on October 22, 2020 (the "A&R Definitive Agreement"), which amends and restates the previously announced amalgamation agreement entered into by such parties on September 28, 2020 in connection with the Transaction. The A&R Definitive Agreement has been filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

