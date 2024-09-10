MiQ Canada launches new sales uplift solution for CPG advertisers through data agreement with NielsenIQ

MiQ Commerce empowers CPG advertisers to measure the effectiveness of their brand campaigns on in-store sales.

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - MiQ Canada , a leading managed service programmatic media company for agencies and brands, has announced the launch of MiQ Commerce , a first-to-market solution allowing CPG brands to attribute in-store sales directly to brand marketing activations. The new solution is the result of a data agreement with NielsenIQ (NIQ), a leading global provider of retail measurement and consumer intelligence services.

MiQ Commerce integrates NIQ's Precision Areas modelled retail sales data with MiQ's proprietary suite of shopper insights and omnichannel programmatic expertise. CPG brands now have access to comprehensive point-of-sale modelled data down to the forward sortation area (FSA) level, enabling them to measure the effectiveness of their brand campaigns in specific geographical areas. Combined with data-driven insights into what consumers are actively watching, browsing, and buying, MiQ Commerce allows advertisers to unify their media planning, activation, and measurement across retailers, TV, and the open web.

"Our solution offers global coverage with precise local market insights, enabling thorough measurement of sales lift from media activations," said Lana Busignani, General Manager, Global Media Division of NielsenIQ. "This unique collaboration marks a significant step toward enhancing MiQ's AdTech solutions, promising deeper analytics and more impactful outcomes."

With the expansion of media channels, tech platforms, and retail networks across the digital advertising landscape, CPG advertisers need a solution to understand how their holistic marketing strategies are driving sales locally. With MiQ Commerce, they can deploy and measure their brand marketing efforts on channels like Connected TV, monitor the post-campaign impact on in-store sales in specific Forward Sortation Areas (FSAs), and apply actionable insights into their ongoing activations.

"With more than CA$2.8Bbn spent by CPG brands in digital advertising, we see a significant opportunity to innovate programmatic advertising solutions that break down silos and unify measurement," said Jason Furlano, Chief Revenue Officer of MiQ Canada. "The collaboration with NielsenIQ powers our MiQ Commerce solution, enabling brands and advertisers to measure how their advertising investments are driving in-store sales for the entirety of their campaign."

About MiQ

We're MiQ, a tech-enabled programmatic media partner for marketers and agencies. We connect data from multiple sources to do interesting, exciting, business-problem-solving things for our clients. We're experts in data science, analytics, and programmatic trading, and our team is always ready to react and solve challenges quickly, ensuring you're always spending your media investments on the right things in the right places. Headquartered in London, MiQ operates globally from 18 offices located across North America, Europe, and APAC. Our company has been recognized numerous times for our stellar contributions both internally and externally, including Insider's 2023 Hottest AdTech Company list, Best Workplaces™ in Canada 2024, and AdExchanger's Programmatic Power Players list since its inception in 2020. For more information, visit wearemiq.com.

About NielsenIQ

NielsenIQ (NIQ) is the world's leading consumer intelligence company, delivering the most complete understanding of consumer buying behaviour and revealing new pathways to growth. NIQ combined with GfK in 2023, bringing together the two industry leaders with unparalleled global reach. Today NIQ has operations in more than 95 countries covering 97% of GDP. With a holistic retail read and the most comprehensive consumer insights—delivered with advanced analytics through state-of-the-art platforms—NIQ delivers the Full ViewTM. For more information, visit niq.com.

