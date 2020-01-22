MiQ announces strategic leadership moves in Canada

Marketing intelligence company, MiQ, builds executive team to align with 2020 growth agenda

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - MiQ, a leader in marketing intelligence and connected programmatic solutions, today announced the promotions of Alfie Atkinson to Chief Executive Officer, Jason Furlano to Senior Vice President, Commercial and Joe Peters to Senior Vice President, Strategy, effective immediately. In addition, Claire Jones has been named Senior Vice President, Operations for the Canadian offices.

Since launching MiQ Canada in 2014, Alfie Atkinson has successfully grown the business over 50 percent year-over-year, helping deliver on the company's global growth agenda. In his new role as CEO, Atkinson will lead all aspects of MiQ's business operations across the country, ensuring the company continues to be at the forefront of an evolving, data-fuelled industry.

"Alfie is a great leader that has been instrumental in building a strong culture and incredible team in Canada," said Gurman Hundal, Co-Founder and CEO, MiQ. "With 18 offices globally, Alfie pulled Canada into our international community, leading the business to become the second largest market for MiQ."

Other notable leadership changes include:

Jason Furlano , SVP, Commercial – Previously VP, Sales, Furlano will continue to drive regional expansion and oversee key relationships with the company's external partners, while taking on new responsibilities such as optimizing commercial activities and overseeing marketing.

– Previously VP, Sales, Furlano will continue to drive regional expansion and oversee key relationships with the company's external partners, while taking on new responsibilities such as optimizing commercial activities and overseeing marketing. Joe Peters , SVP, Strategy – Formerly VP, Strategy, Peters will s pearhead the growth of MiQ's Canadian strategy team, while providing direction, leadership and oversight to the market. Additionally, Peters will now oversee the product and solutions teams.

– Formerly VP, Strategy, Peters will pearhead the growth of MiQ's Canadian strategy team, while providing direction, leadership and oversight to the market. Additionally, Peters will now oversee the product and solutions teams. Claire Jones , SVP, Operations – As the past business lead for Amnet (Dentsu Aegis Canada's programmatic division), Jones will focus on managing long-term business strategies, as well as ensuring internal operations are set up for success and equipped to deliver world class service.

"The talent we have in Canada is incredible and in order to align with our goal for future sustainable growth, it is important to recognize this talent," said Atkinson. "I am confident that with Claire, Jason and Joe on the executive team, we have the right leaders in place to achieve our ambitious goals."

MiQ continues to set the standard in programmatic trading, data science and analytics – helping marketers and advertisers make the most out of their digital media investment. These leadership moves will help to support and sustain the company's growth plans for 2020 and beyond.

About MiQ

MiQ is an independent marketing intelligence company with the people and technology that help businesses win. It is MiQ's vision to reimagine the value of marketing by connecting data and discovering insight to drive business outcomes.

Founded by Lee Puri and Gurman Hundal in 2010, MiQ currently employs over 550 people across 15 offices located in North America, Europe and APAC. The world's leading brands and media agencies such as American Express, Avis, Lenovo, Unilever, Microsoft, GroupM, Publicis and IPG work with MiQ. In the last year, MiQ has won various awards including Fastest Growing Tech Company of the Year at the Stevie Awards, Most Effective Use of Data at The Drum's Digital Trading Awards USA, and The Sunday Times International Track 200.

SOURCE MiQ

For further information: Elizabeth Krock, [email protected]