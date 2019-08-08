MiQ and Hivestack are selected by Kinetic Canada to power a Marketing Intelligence-based, out-of-home solution for advertisers

TORONTO, Aug. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - MiQ , Hivestack and Kinetic Canada have announced today their partnership in developing Canada's first fully-integrated digital-out-of-home (DOOH) buying and planning tool. The collaboration aims to create a more efficient and easier way of buying and measuring out-of-home (OOH) media all within one consolidated dashboard.

"Partnering with Hivestack and Kinetic Canada validates an emerging focus for MiQ on bringing our analytics capabilities to a wider set of marketing channels, such as DOOH" said Jason Furlano, VP Sales, MiQ Digital. "Our Marketing Intelligence solution will ultimately help advertisers improve the effectiveness of their OOH media spend."

"Our collaboration with MiQ and Kinetic Canada will have a seismic impact on the Canadian DOOH landscape," said Andreas Soupliotis, Founder & CEO, Hivestack. "Digital marketers will have the ability to connect with tailored audiences on DOOH screens that will drive measurable business outcomes at all stages of the purchase funnel -- from brand awareness right down to conversion."



"The digital transformation of OOH has evolved rapidly and will continue to do so in the coming years," said Kevin McDonald, Owner & CEO, Kinetic Canada. "This partnership and our collective investment in tools, technology, data and research gives our clients a definitive competitive advantage when buying DOOH."

Hivestack has created a custom DSP specifically for Kinetic underpinned by location intelligence from MiQ and their mobile data partners, which will allow Kinetic to buy digital OOH inventory in real-time and provide footfall attribution models for their clients.

This year, DOOH is forecasted to capture 40 per cent of OOH ad spend, representing a global spend of $16 billion.

Fore more information, please visit: www.wearemiq.com or follow on LinkedIn @MiQ.

About MiQ

MiQ is an independent marketing intelligence company with the people and technology that help businesses win. It is our vision to reimagine the value of marketing by connecting data and discovering insight to drive business outcomes.

Founded by Lee Puri and Gurman Hundal in 2010, MiQ company currently employs over 550 people across 15 offices located in North America, Europe and APAC. The world's leading brands and media agencies such as American Express, Avis, Lenovo, Unilever, Microsoft, GroupM, Publicis and IPG work with MiQ. In the last year, the company has won various awards including Fastest Growing Tech Company of the Year at the Stevie Awards, Most Effective Use of Data at The Drum's Digital Trading Awards USA, and The Sunday Times International Track 200.

About Hivestack

Hivestack is a location-based marketing technology company that drives business outcomes. Digital marketers use Hivestack's technology to connect with custom audiences in the physical world based on consumer behavior and audience movement patterns. Hivestack is a full-stack platform that enables digital marketers to transact with DOOH publishers programmatically. The platform's unique value proposition to marketers include audience science that analyzes massive privacy-compliant mobile datasets for the purposes of measurement and DOOH ad serving. The company was founded in 2017, and has offices in Canada, U.S. and Australia and is currently undergoing a worldwide expansion.

About Kinetic Canada

Kinetic, the world's largest and most innovative Out-of-Home (OOH) planning agency brings forward the future of OOH communication for brands. Kinetic uses intelligence, technology and creativity for brands to communicate with valuable audiences on the move. Kinetic persistently pioneers new ways to make OOH interactive, social, and measurable.

A global agency network within WPP, Kinetic has 27 offices in 16 countries and an operating network of affiliates worldwide serving hundreds of agencies and brands.

