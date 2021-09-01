Miovision Greenlights Thrillworks

Leading Digital Agency Heads into September with New Client Win

BURLINGTON, ON, Sept. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Innovative smart traffic and city partner Miovision is greenlighting Thrillworks for its newest digital evolution.

Miovision, a global leader in providing smart traffic solutions to improve the safety and efficiency of cities, has tapped Thrillworks to develop its new website Creative, UX and headless CMS strategies. The teams will also partner on setting up a CMS and tech stack environment, that will give Miovision control of its rich content management going forward, explains Douglas Riches, CTO, Thrillworks.

"Thrillworks is excited to build out a digital solution that will allow Miovision to take advantage of future organizational synergies and the ability to leverage content across multiple touch points," says Julie Batten, SVP, Growth, Thrillworks.

"We're glad the quality of our work and the way we've shown up for Ken Bryson [Director of Marketing & Customer Experience at Miovision] in the past was able to lead to this opportunity today and the continuation of an exciting, deeply collaborative partnership," says Jay Bousada, CEO, Thrillworks.

Work is already underway and the marketing community can follow along at www.thrillworks.com for their Idea Exchange (TW-IX) which includes upcoming events and insightful articles pertaining to the industry.

About Thrillworks: Thrillworks is a collective of makers, thinker and technologists focused on humanizing digital experiences. Simply put, if it lives on a screen in the digital world, Thrillworks builds it. From websites to mobile apps to media campaigns, and everything else in between, Thrillworks creates it all to delight customers and help clients achieve rapid returns. Learn more at www.thrillworks.com

