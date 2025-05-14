MinuteBox Awarded Ontario Business Registry License

TORONTO, May 14, 2025 /CNW/ - MinuteBox, Canada's leading legal entity management and corporate registry service provider, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a license to access the Ontario Business Registry (OBR).

Under the new two-year agreement with the Ministry of Public and Business Service Delivery and Procurement, which includes options to renew for three successive one-year periods, MinuteBox will deliver a comprehensive suite of registry services. These include incorporations, business name registrations, corporate profile reports, certificates of status, and other essential statutory services offered by the OBR.

"We are honoured that MinuteBox has been selected to serve Ontario businesses through this significant partnership," said Daniel Levine, CEO of MinuteBox. "Our success in this rigorous selection process underscores our team's commitment to service excellence and our capability to provide efficient, reliable, and user-friendly registry services at competitive prices."

MinuteBox's robust platform already offers nationwide services in Canada, including company formation, annual returns, due diligence searches, property searches, and PPSA searches. The addition of Ontario Business Registry services aligns seamlessly with MinuteBox's existing capabilities and complements the company's flagship legal entity management solution, which supports subsidiary management, corporate secretarial functions, and beneficial ownership reporting.

"This licence agreement with the Ministry represents a strategic milestone for MinuteBox," added Levine. "It enhances our ability to deliver comprehensive, integrated services to our clients and further positions MinuteBox as a long-term partner to government and business communities alike."

MinuteBox primarily serves law firms, including some of the largest law firms in North America, as well as large public and private companies.

MinuteBox has recently been recognized as one of Deloitte's Fast 50 Companies to Watch, highlighting its rapid growth and emerging presence in the technology sector.

For more information about MinuteBox and its full suite of services, visit www.minutebox.com.

About MinuteBox

MinuteBox is Canada's premier provider of legal entity management, registry services, and corporate governance solutions. The company's technology helps law firms, corporate legal departments, and compliance teams manage critical governance, transactional, and statutory reporting obligations seamlessly and efficiently. MinuteBox operates across Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom, serving a diverse and growing client base.

