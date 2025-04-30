Minute Rice Brand Named Official Rice Partner of Toronto FC

TORONTO, April 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Minute Rice® brand, a household staple in Canada for nearly 75 years, is proud to announce a multi-year partnership with Toronto FC (TFC), solidifying its position as the club's Official Rice Partner. This collaboration marks an exciting new chapter for the brand, further strengthening its connection with Canadians through the passion and energy of soccer.

Minute Rice Official Rice Partner of Toronto FC (CNW Group/Minute Rice)

"Minute Rice has been a trusted brand in Canadian kitchens for generations, and as we reintroduce it with a fresh perspective, this partnership with Toronto FC is a natural fit," said Sandra Kim, SVP Marketing, of Minute Rice. "TFC fans are known for their dedication and enthusiasm, and we are thrilled to be a part of their experience—whether at the stadium, online, or in their homes."

Through this partnership, the Minute Rice brand will engage with TFC supporters through a variety of activations, including in-venue experiences, social and digital campaigns, and in-store promotions. Fans can expect exciting collaborations designed to bring the convenience and quality of Minute Rice products to their game-day and everyday meals.

"We are thrilled to add the Minute Rice brand to our roster of valued partners providing soccer fans with elevated experiences" said Jordan Vader, Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships, MLSE. "Whether fans are sharing memories over a meal or while watching a Toronto FC match, we look forward to collaborating with the Minute Rice team to create engaging experiences for our fans"

Since its introduction in 1949, the Minute Rice brand has been committed to making mealtime easier, offering a range of quick and wholesome rice options, including Quick Cook Rice and Microwaveable Cups. This partnership aligns with the brand's mission to help Canadians focus on what matters most—sharing meaningful moments over great food.

About Minute Rice Brand

Minute Rice® brand revolutionized the food industry in 1949 by introducing the first quick-cooking rice product in Canada. Today, it continues to be a trusted pantry staple, offering effortless, high-quality rice options that allow Canadians to prepare meals quickly and enjoy more meaningful moments. From its classic Quick Cook Rice to its convenient Microwaveable Cups, the Minute Rice brand remains committed to making mealtime simple, satisfying, and fulfilling.

