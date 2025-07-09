Minus Waste Solutions Secures Growth Equity Investment from Canada Business Growth Fund

VAUGHAN, ON, July 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Minus Waste Solutions, a leading provider of sustainable food waste recycling and resource recovery services, is pleased to announce it has secured a significant growth equity investment from the Canada Business Growth Fund (CBGF).

This strategic partnership will support Minus Waste Solutions' mission to transform food waste into valuable resources while expanding its footprint across Canada and beyond. The investment will accelerate the company's plans to scale operations, enhance its technology platforms, and pursue strategic acquisitions in the waste management sector.

"We are thrilled to partner with CBGF as we take Minus Waste Solutions into its next phase of growth," said Leonidas Anagnostakos, President of Minus Waste Solutions. "This investment further validates our business model and our team's dedication to providing innovative, sustainable solutions for food waste diversion. Together with CBGF, we are well positioned to drive meaningful impact in advancing a circular economy."

CBGF invests in ambitious Canadian companies with proven track records and strong growth potential. "Minus Waste Solutions has built a highly differentiated and scalable platform in the waste management industry," said Dale Tingley, Co-Managing Partner at Canada Business Growth Fund. "We look forward to supporting their continued growth and helping them achieve their vision for a more sustainable future."

Minus Waste Solutions operates a processing facility in Vaughan, Ontario, serving a growing list of commercial, industrial, and institutional clients. With a focus on innovation, the company provides customized programs that divert organic waste from landfill, turning it into animal feed, renewable energy, and other value-added products.

About Minus Waste Solutions

Minus Waste Solutions is a Canadian leader in food waste recycling and resource recovery. Through innovative processes and a commitment to sustainability, the company helps businesses reduce their environmental footprint and create value from food waste streams.

About Canada Business Growth Fund (CBGF)

The Canadian Business Growth Fund (CBGF) provides long-term, patient, minority capital to ambitious entrepreneurs to fund the growth and expansion of mid-market businesses with investments between $5 and $20 million. An evergreen investment fund with capital commitments of $545 million, CBGF is committed to long-term partnerships with the companies it invests in. As part of its mission to drive growth, CBGF connects business leaders and sector experts to help its partner businesses achieve their full potential.

Website: www.minussolutions.com

For media inquiries, please contact: Louis Anagnostakos, President, Minus Waste Solutions, Email: [email protected], Phone: 416-936-7140