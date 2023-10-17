Minus Global Holdings Acquires Future Waste to Fight Food Waste Across Canada

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Minus Global Holdings Inc. ("Minus") is delighted to announce its acquisition of Future Waste, a leading food and liquid waste management company based in Southwestern Ontario, Canada. This acquisition follows the previous purchase by Minus of Planet Earth Recycling in 2022. Together, these companies are uniting to become one of the largest and most impactful organic recyclers in Southern Ontario, enhancing service standards, coverage, offerings, and processing capacity to customers. These companies alongside Minus's on-site food waste solutions provider ORCA Digesters are devoted to offering comprehensive, efficient, and responsible food and liquid waste management solutions to fit commercial customers across Canada and worldwide.

For the past 21 years, Future Waste has provided organic waste and recycling solutions with a strong emphasis on sustainability, cost-effectiveness, and tailored solutions for clients with various waste products and production practices. Alongside food waste, Future Waste offers bulk liquid waste pumping, collection and disposal services and is licensed to handle off-spec alcohol. Future Waste boasts an extensive customer portfolio containing some of North America's largest food and beverage producers and retailers. Furthermore, Future Waste comes with a prestigious network of service partners that enables them to offer services across Canada.

With this acquisition, Minus will provide a larger and more bespoke level of service to all of its customers, through extended geographic reach, they will be able to further tailor their services to specific client needs.

Louis Anagnostakos, CEO of Minus, expressed his enthusiasm for this development: "We are very excited to welcome Future Waste to the Minus portfolio. Expanding our food waste collection and recovery network will enable us to assist more businesses in responsibly and transparently managing their unavoidable waste. With a focus on 'LESS,' the ever-growing Minus team is dedicated to supporting our customers in producing less waste, transporting it as minimally as possible, and maximizing the remaining resources within the waste."

Minus and its portfolio of companies recognize the urgent need for responsible, personalized solutions in a world where 1.3 billion tons of food waste are generated per year, with 40% originating from the commercial sector. Together, they collaborate with customers to find optimal solutions that align with their organization and waste type. Following this transaction, Minus is proud to specialize in the recovery and repurposing of organic waste using techniques such as anaerobic digestion, aerobic digestion, composting, animal feed production, and liquid and packaged waste recycling. Minus continues to seek innovative organic waste management techniques, forge service partnerships, and make acquisitions that enable them to further expand and better serve communities worldwide.

About Minus Global Holdings Inc.:

Minus Global Holdings ("Minus") is a distributed food waste solutions company founded in Toronto Ontario, Canada, in 2018. Led by a team of recognized international waste industry entrepreneurs, Minus is committed to investing in the intersection between traditional waste services and distributed technology to measurably reduce the cost and environmental impact of food waste. Minus operates in 14 countries and is a full-service food waste solutions provider with a focus on transforming conventional food waste services through minimized transport, hyperlocal solutions, and transparent data and reporting systems. For more information, visit www.minusglobal.com.

About Future Waste:

Future Waste is an organic waste collection, recycling and recovery business established in Drumbo Ontario, Canada, in 2002. The company specializes in collecting and responsibly recycling liquid waste, bakery waste, and spent coffee ground waste. Future Waste aims to optimize waste collection, reducing the number of trucks and labour required for waste disposal to provide affordable services with minimal environmental impact. For further details, visit www.futurewaste.com.

