Minto Metals Announces Suspension of Operations

WHITEHORSE, YT, May 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Minto Metals Corp. (TSX-V: MNTO) ("Minto" or the "Company") announces that they have ceased all operations at the Minto Mine located within the Selkirk First Nation's Territory in central Yukon, Canada and that Yukon Governement has now assumed care and control of the site. The Yukon government will prioritise those activities required to ensure environmental protection. Minto is working closely and cooperatively with the Yukon government to ensure a smooth transition.

The Company has invested a significant amount of money into improving the water treatment plants at the Minto Mine, doubling the mine's water treatment capacity. As a result both plants are currently operating at full capacity for spring freshet.

"Needless to say ceasing operations at the Minto mine was an extremely difficult and disappointing decision, that was not taken lightly. We are acting responsibly in coordination with the Yukon Government to avoid any damage to the environment. We will update the market with future plans for Minto Metals as soon as possible," commented Chris Stewart, President and CEO.

About Minto Metals Corp.

Minto operates the producing Minto mine located within the traditional territory of the Selkirk First Nation in the Minto Copper Belt of the Yukon. The Minto mine has been in operation since 2007 with underground mining commencing in 2014. Since 2007, approximately 500Mlbs of copper have been produced from the Minto mine. The Minto property is located west of the Yukon River, about 20 km WNW of Minto Landing, the latter on the east side of the river, and approximately 250 road-km north of the City of Whitehorse, the capital city of Yukon.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information:

Tania Barreto, CPIR

Director, Investor Relations

[email protected]

604 759 4666

SOURCE Minto Metals Corp.