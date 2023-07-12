Minto Group releases "More with Minto - 2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance Report"

TORONTO, July 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Minto Group (the "Company" or "Minto") today released its "More with Minto - 2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") Report". The report highlights the initiatives that Minto has undertaken during the 2022 calendar year and marks the company's 14th annual report and 68th year in business, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to people and the planet.

"More with Minto is our commitment to do more today to build a better tomorrow. We align our environmental, social and governance strategy to support this commitment - finding more ways to make a positive impact on the planet, our employees, and the communities we serve," says Michael Waters, Chief Executive Officer, Minto Group. "This 14th annual report has evolved from a focus on environmental sustainability to a robust review of all the initiatives we undertake to build a more diverse and resilient organization, reduce our environmental impact, and make a difference to the communities we serve and the employees who help us carry out our mission. I'm proud to share our progress as we continue to push ourselves to do more."

Highlights from the 2022 report, include:

Our investment in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI)

With 59.6% of employees participating in our second DEI survey in spring 2023, our focus on inclusive hiring, an equitable culture of belonging, and career development continue as we build a more supportive, welcoming workplace.

Our impact on the community

Over the past 10 years of employee giving, $1.28 million has been raised for charity – with $214,000 raised in 2022 alone. Our 22nd annual Minto Dream Home for the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO) is a proud tradition, and participating in the Covenant House executive sleep-out in support of at-risk youth was a life-changing experience for me.

Reducing our environmental impact

Pilot projects and a roadmap are in place as we commit to meet or exceed net zero carbon requirements across our business by 2050:

Reducing our rental portfolio energy consumption by 11% and our carbon emissions by 13% compared to a 2019 benchmark.

Completing five more renewable energy feasibility studies in 2022.

Testing and implementing new AI technologies to optimize and improve operational efficiencies.

Additional achievements highlighted in the 2022 report, include:

14th Annual Report - Building on sustainability reporting that evolved into ESG reporting for the last 2 years

~-50% Incentive Compensation tied to achieving ESG targets

16 Years - Recorded our 16th straight year of increasing employee engagement

2,514 - Total learning course completions in 2022

2 - Fitwel Certifications

22 years - building the CHEO Lottery Dream Home

$1.29M - in employee giving since 2012

- in employee giving since 2012 12,712 - Bravo! employee recognition awards in 2022

84% - of employees have received an employee recognition award since 2016

5 - Renewable energy feasibility studies completed in new communities

11% Lower Energy Consumption - Absolute energy usage reduced from 2019 levels

14% Lower Carbon Intensity - Reduced from 2019 levels

77.4% Construction Waste Diversion - Construction waste diversion from landfill

To download the complete More with Minto – 2022 ESG Report, click here.

SOURCE Minto Group

For further information: The Minto Group, [email protected]