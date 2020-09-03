Minto Group releases 2019 Sustainability Report, announces Environmental Social Governance strategy development underway for 2021

TORONTO, Sept. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - Minto Group commemorates over 50 years of investing in sustainability with the release of its 2019 Sustainability Report and the announcement of the development of a comprehensive Environmental Social Governance ("ESG") strategy to be shared in 2021. This year marks the 11th annual Sustainability Report to be released by the company, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to people, the planet and to corporate governance.

"As we highlight our achievements for 2019, it's impossible not to reflect on the current state of the world and the need for us to do more," says Michael Waters, Chief Executive Officer, Minto Group. "This backdrop is affirmation that making a positive impact in the communities we live in and the environments we create is more crucial than ever. With that, I'm proud to announce that we're taking our actions a step further with the development of a thoughtful and comprehensive environmental social and governance (ESG) strategy to ensure we act responsibly in all that we do."

Key highlights shared in the 2019 Sustainability Report, include:

A continued commitment to improving the energy performance of our newly constructed buildings with our first air tightness test on a high rise tower

Improvements to our management of construction waste with the evolution of our waste intensity metric

Our lowest water intensity since 2009 when we began reporting this metric for our managed properties – a 5 per cent decrease compared to 2018

More online building automation systems and programming changes in our managed properties to optimize equipment efficiency and reduce energy consumption

Our 19th year as the builder the Minto Dream Home, raising over $65 million to support the families who rely on Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario . This year we pushed the boundaries of home design further by building a Net Zero energy home, producing as much energy as it consumes

To download the complete 2019 Sustainability Report, visit minto.com.

About Minto Group

Established in 1955, the Minto Group is a fully integrated real estate company offering new homes and condos, apartment rentals, furnished suites, commercial space, property and investment management. The company is a two-time winner of the Building Industry and Land Development Association's Green Builder of the Year award, four-time winner of EnerQuality's Ontario Green Builder of the Year award and two-time winner of the Ontario Home Builder Association's Home Builder of the Year award. The Minto Group was named one of Canada's Greenest Employers for 2019.

