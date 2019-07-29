Minto Group releases 2018 Sustainability Report

TORONTO, July 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Minto Group today released its 2018 Sustainability Report, demonstrating the company's commitment to both people and the planet through environmental and sustainable initiatives. The 10th annual report outlines a long-standing approach with a focus on governance, employee well-being, community and environmental programs.

"For over 63 years, the Minto Group has proudly built better places to live, work and play – and to deliver on that promise, we integrate a thoughtful approach to the health, safety and vibrancy of the lives we touch and the environments we create," says Michael Waters, Chief Executive Officer, Minto Group. "From homebuilding and apartment rentals to the communities we serve, I'm proud to share the highlights across three pillars as we continue to build our legacy."

People: As part of building meaningful connections with employees and communities served, the company:

Received the Globoforce 2017 Accelerate Award, recognizing the successful launch of its social recognition program

Sponsored the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO) for the 19th year, raising $4 million for the CHEO Foundation

Planet: Committed to consuming fewer natural resources, minimizing waste and reducing greenhouse gas emissions the company:

Sold 400 acres of land within the Westlake community to Florida Power and Light for the first large scale solar plant in Palm Beach County, expected to power approximately 15,000 new homes

Diverted 98 metric tonnes of drywall waste from landfill by partnering with New West Gypsum Recycling (NWGR) to collect and recycle drywall

Added beehives at commercial and residential properties to raise awareness around the issues facing pollinators today

Governance: Guiding the economic, environmental and social dimensions that form all our business practices, the company:

Records, analyzes, and communicates sustainable information and data to support transparency

Created a cross-functional Environmental Operations Committee to ensure the commitment of Minto Group's Environmental Policy and targets are met

