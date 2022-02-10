Minto Communities GTA grows, announcing two new acquisitions in 2022 totaling over 1,500 units of development

These newest site acquisitions are the latest of nine completed acquisitions over the last four years, representing over 4,000 units of development potential in prime urban and suburban locations.

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Minto Communities GTA is excited to announce the acquisition of two new development sites including plans for a multi-tower, 1,300-unit high rise development steps from Mimico GO Station in Etobicoke, and a 27-acre new low-rise community in Durham Region's coveted Brooklin community. These new acquisitions are the latest for Minto Communities GTA who has been actively seeking new development sites, also closing on a downtown high-rise site in Toronto's Parkdale community and another Durham Region site in Clarington's Courtice community in late 2021. Sites were strategically selected with suburban and urban markets prioritized as Minto Communities GTA pursues a balanced growth strategy across the GTA and surrounding regions.

While design is still in progress for all sites, current plans include a boutique 8-storey condominium in Toronto's Parkdale neighbourhood, a master-planned community comprising of three towers at the Etobicoke site, and low-rise communities in Brooklin and Courtice.

"It's very inspiring to look back at the hard work and success of our team over the last few years as we've grown our business while continuing to deliver high-quality homes across the GTA," says Jeff O'Reilly, Vice-President, Urban Development and Acquisitions, Minto Communities GTA. "As we announce our latest acquisitions today, we re-affirm our strong belief in the growth of the GTA region, and our commitment to sustainable development practices across a wide range of urban and suburban product typologies. This isn't the last you'll hear from us as we continue to seek new sites with eyes forward to the future."

Recent Toronto Acquisitions:

Mimico: Building upon years of success in Etobicoke, Minto Communities GTA's newest acquisition is located steps from the Mimico GO Station. The 5.5-acre site is zoned for 1,080,000 sq. ft. and will offer a high-rise master-planned community with three towers, 1,260 units, retail at grade, and a public park. Located just west of the downtown core, Union Station is accessible in 15 minutes via GO service. This acquisition resembles a 2020 acquisition of a multi-tower development within a proposed master-planned high density node at Main St GO Station on the east end of Toronto's downtown core located at 9-25 Dawes Road.

Parkdale: Continuing to expand their Toronto high rise portfolio, Minto Communities GTA has also closed on a 0.4-acre site located in the west end Parkdale neighbourhood at 6 Noble St. In response to the neighbourhood's vibrant, artistic, and diverse populations, a boutique 8-storey condominium that integrates seamlessly into the streetscape is being contemplated. Parkdale is well known for its artisan small businesses, strong social services network, and trendy restaurant and nightlife scene.

Recent Durham Region Acquisitions:

Brooklin: Already established with completed and active communities in the rapidly growing Durham Region, Minto Communities GTA has acquired a 27-acre site in the charming Brooklin community. The 27-acre greenfield site is located at the northwest corner of Columbus Rd and Baldwin St N, with tentative plans for 190 new residences in a mix of single-family, traditional townhomes, and rear-lane townhomes incorporated into a pedestrian-friendly community with a system of walking trails, parks, and green spaces.

Coutrice: Minto Communities GTA's second newest Durham Region acquisition is in the Courtice community of Clarington. The 100-acre greenfield site will also offer a low-rise community with approximately 420 new residences through a variety of typologies including single-family homes, traditional townhomes, and rear-lane townhomes as well as wellness-inspired community amenities including walking trails, parks, and access to natural landscapes.

Prior to these latest Durham Region acquisitions, Minto Communities GTA has already been active and present in the area with a series of master-planned communities including Kingmeadow, Ivy Ridge, and most recently The Heights of Harmony in Kedron where Net Zero upgrades were introduced in 2021. Given that Durham Region is one of the fastest growing regions in the world where housing supply will need to increase dramatically to keep up with the population, Minto Communities GTA anticipates continued focus in the area in the coming years.

Since 2018, Minto Communities GTA has added 9 projects representing over 4,000 units through a mix of 2.5 million sq. ft. of proposed high-rise development and over 130-acres of proposed low-rise development.

About Minto Communities

Minto Group is a family-owned, fully integrated real estate development, construction and management company with operations in Ottawa, Toronto, Calgary and South Florida, and has been instrumental in the design and construction of more than 95,000 homes.

An industry leader for over 65 years, Minto Communities is known for high-quality and sustainable developments. A testament to its outstanding leadership, Minto Communities has been recognized by Durham Region Home Builders' Association as Green Builder of The Year, EnerQuality Builder of the Year and more.

