Minto Communities commemorates former Ottawa Justice of the Peace with honorary street naming in Quinn's Pointe community

"Lynn Coulter's commitment to strengthening the fabric of this community is admirable," said Brent Strachan, Division President, Minto Communities Ottawa. "Playing an integral role in the development of this area since the 1970s, we're proud of this opportunity to recognize the steadfast resolve and dedication of this highly esteemed member of the community."

Located in Quinn's Pointe phase three, Lynn Coulter Street is as an extension of Robin Easey Street. It is the fourth commemorative street name in the Quinn's Pointe community with Alex Polowin Avenue, Ralph Erfle Street and Robin Easey Street preceding this most recent honour.

Connecting 483 established homes in Quinn's Pointe phase one, Minto Communities is building on its legacy in the area with 1,100 single family homes and townhomes planned over the next three phases. Attractive to new and growing families alike, the community boasts natural green space, parks, walking paths and the Minto Recreation Complex within close proximity.

Sworn in as a Justice of the Peace on February 26, 1959, Her Worship Lynn Coulter retired as East Region's Regional Senior Justice of the Peace. Responsible for hearing cases and training fellow Justices of the Peace, Coulter is recognized for her knowledge of the law and is a well-respected former Justice of the Peace in the Provincial Courts of Ontario.

