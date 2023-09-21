Minto Communities Celebrates Milestone with 100,000 Homes Built across North America

From humble beginnings to inspiring heights, Minto has dedicated itself to constructing homes for families and individuals, catering to diverse needs and fostering vibrant neighbourhoods.

TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Minto Communities, a leading force in real estate development is celebrating the completion of 100,000 homes built across North America. From its inception as a small Ottawa-based company, Minto has evolved into a recognized industry leader dedicated to constructing homes for families and individuals, catering to diverse needs and fostering vibrant neighbourhoods. As the company reflects on this achievement, Minto looks forward to the delivery of the next 100,000 homes, embracing a future of continued growth and positive impact.

"Reaching the milestone of 100,000 homes built is a testament to our growth, transformation, and unwavering commitment to our homeowners and the communities we are present in," adds Brent Strachan, President, Ontario, Minto Communities Canada. "This milestone could not have been achieved without the devotion of our employees, the strength of our trade partners, and the support of the communities we are proud to be part of. We are humbled by this achievement and excited to continue our mission of shaping neighbourhoods and building homes and communities that stand the test of time."

From its founding in 1955 to the ground-breaking construction of Ontario's first registered high-rise condo in 1969, "the Horizon House in Parkwood Hills", Minto has consistently embraced innovation. The company's expansion into Florida in 1978 marked a pivotal moment of growth, followed by its entry into the GTA in 1986, and expansion into Calgary in 2012.

"Calgary and the expansion into Western Canada has been an exceptional chapter in Minto's journey, one that mirrors the values we have established in other regions," says Greg Mills, President, Alberta and British Columbia, Minto Communities Canada. "We entered the Calgary market during challenging times brought on by the oil crisis and global pandemic, yet our determination, dedication to sustainability and willingness to adapt allowed us to thrive. We've built a culture that is passionate about delivering homes that resonate with the market's needs."

Minto's impact extends far beyond bricks and mortar. Focused on creating progressive, forward-thinking communities, the company has been at the forefront of sustainable practices and climate- resilient building methods. This has been showcased through projects such as the ground-breaking Radiance at Minto Gardens in 2006-one of Canada's first multi-unit high-rise residential condominiums to achieve LEED Canada certification, ten Net Zero Demonstration Homes built since 2008, and the launch of one of the GTA's first geo-exchange community energy systems at North Oak in 2021. Most recently, Minto proudly introduced its first Net-Zero production scale home at Union Village in Markham, along with offering Net Zero upgrades in both Markham and Oshawa communities.

While celebrating this milestone, Minto's vision for the future remains brighter than ever. The next 100,000 homes will continue to build upon the company's legacy of excellence, innovation and community commitment.

About Minto Communities

A division of the Minto Group established in 1955, Minto Communities is a family-owned, fully integrated real estate development, construction and management company with operations in Ottawa, Toronto, Calgary and southern United States, and has been instrumental in the design and construction of 100,000 homes.

An industry leader, Minto Communities is known for high-quality and sustainable urban developments. A testament to its outstanding leadership in sustainable practices and innovative construction methods, Minto Communities has been recognised as the BILD and DHRHBA Green Builder of the Year (Lowrise), GOHBA Production Builder of the Year and the Avid Diamond Award for Customer Experience.

