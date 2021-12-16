Minto Communities Awarded 2021 Production Builder of the Year

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Minto Communities Ottawa ("Minto Communities") was honoured with four awards at the Greater Ottawa Home Builders' Association's (GOHBA) 38th Annual Housing Design Awards held on November 19, 2021, including Production Builder of the Year and three individual awards for the 2020 Minto Dream Home ("The Bohemian"), designed and built for CHEO's Dream of a Lifetime Lottery .

Minto Communities' commitment to the Ottawa community, environmental sustainability, innovation in the industry, unique service offerings and customer-first approach, resulted in being honoured with the Special Achievement Award: Production Builder of the Year. This is the third time Minto Communities has won Production Builder of the Year in recent years, including 2016, 2019 and 2021. Winning this award is a great honour, and a testament to the value and dedication that Minto Communities contributes to the Ottawa community.

"Being recognized as the Builder of the Year for a third time means a lot for our team, who put so much into their everyday job across our group," says Brent Strachan, division president of Minto Communities Ottawa. "The Minto Dream Home is a great example of everyone on our team coming together to design and build the perfect dream home which pushes us to be better each year. The Bohemian design in particular was challenging to build in a pandemic year and is a testament to our teamwork. However, there's always extra motivation for everyone when you're building a home that helps raise millions for CHEO and the thousands of Ottawa families that depend on the hospital."

The Bohemian, 2020 Minto Dream Home

Each year, Minto Communities designs and builds the Minto Dream Home —the grand prize of the CHEO Dream of a Lifetime Lottery. For the 2020 Minto Dream Home, Minto Communities teamed up with Tanya Collins Design to design and build the Bohemian which is located in the established community of Mahogany, Manotick, Ontario. For this design Minto Communities was honoured with three awards: Custom Home: 2,000 sq. ft. or more; Production Kitchen (251 sq. ft. or more); and Production Bathroom in partnership with Tanya Collins Design and Laurysen Kitchens. The Bohemian was honoured earlier this year with the CHBA National Awards for Housing Excellence, for Best Detached Production Home (over 2,800 sq. ft.).

About Minto Communities Canada

For over 65 years, Minto Communities has been crafting homes with beautiful designs enjoyed by more than 80,000 happy homeowners. Minto Communities constantly looks for ways to adapt its new homes and communities to provide customers with greater sustainability, lifestyle and design for today's families, giving them more space to work, live and play. These innovations support our homeowners' needs, lifestyle and overall well-being in every detail.

Minto Communities is well recognized by the Canadian real estate industry as a four-time winner of Building Industry and Land Development Association's Green Builder of the Year, five-time winner of EnerQuality's Ontario Green Builder of the Year award, and two-time winner of the Ontario Home Builder Association's Home Builder of the Year award. The company was named one of Canada's Greenest Employers for 2019.

SOURCE Minto Inc. (Minto Corporate Services)

For further information: Jan Coulis, Director of Marketing, Minto Communities, 613-230-7051