Minto Communities Awarded 2019 Production Builder of the Year

Minto Communities' commitment to the Ottawa community, environmental sustainability, innovation in the industry, unique service offerings and customer-first approach, resulted in being honoured with the Special Achievement Award: Production Builder of the Year. Winning this award is a great honour, and a testament to the value and dedication that Minto Communities contributes to the Ottawa community.

Each year, Minto Communities designs and builds the Minto Dream Home—the grand prize of the CHEO Dream of a Lifetime Lottery. For the 2018 Minto Dream Home, Minto Communities teamed up with Tanya Collins Design to design and build the Creekside which is located in the established community of Potter's Key, in Stittsville, Ontario. For this design Minto Communities was honoured with three awards: Production Home: Single Detached (3,500 sq. ft. or more), and also Production Kitchen (176 sq. ft. or more) and Production Bathroom in partnership with Tanya Collins Design and Laurysen Kitchens .





About Minto Communities Canada

Minto Communities Canada, a division of the Minto Group established in 1955, is one of the premier real estate companies in Canada with a fully integrated real estate investment, development and investment management platform. Minto Communities has built more than 85,000 new homes, and is well recognized by the Canadian real estate industry as four-time winner of Building Industry and Land Development Association's Green Builder of the Year, four-time winner of EnerQuality's Ontario Green Builder of the Year award and two-time winner of the Ontario Home Builder Association's Home Builder of the Year award. The company was recently named one of Canada's Greenest Employers for 2019.

