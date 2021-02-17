Minto Commercial receives BOMA BEST® Platinum certification for three Ottawa office towers

BOMA BEST® is Canada's largest environmental assessment and certification program for existing buildings. This unique, voluntary and cost-effective program provides building owners and managers with a roadmap for operational improvement while passing on significant cost savings to tenants through greater energy, water and waste efficiencies.

"We're proud to receive a BOMA BEST Platinum rating for our contributions to energy and environmental advancements in commercial real estate," says George Van Noten, Chief Operating Officer, Minto Properties and Minto Apartment REIT. "We are committed to continued progress in energy performance and waste management practices as we build healthy, thriving, work and commercial spaces."

Key building features

Smart water metering system to help identify real-time changes in water consumption, allowing leaks and anomalies to be addressed immediately

Rainwater harvesting system to reduce water usage at 180 Kent Street

Annual waste diversion program that goes beyond the "blue box" with mixed paper, containers, cardboard, food waste, paper towels, paper coffee cups, electronics, and other obsolete assets

Energy efficiency measures including lighting upgrades, fan and motor retrofits

High-efficiency building equipment that is re-commissioned on an ongoing basis

The company also shares ongoing tenant communication with real-time energy consumption patterns and annual waste audit results to encourage a further reduction in energy and waste consumption.

About Minto Commercial

Minto Commercial is an offering of the Minto Group - a fully integrated real estate company offering new homes and condos, apartment rentals, furnished suites, commercial space, property and investment management. The company manages multi-residential units and commercial space in Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton and London, Ontario. For more information, visit www.minto.com.

