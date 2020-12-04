Minto Apartments wins Environmental Excellence and Certified Rental Building Program Award of Excellence at 2020 FRPO Awards

The Environmental Excellence Award recognizes a rental housing provider who demonstrates excellence in environmental stewardship and a commitment to greener rental communities with energy and water conservation, waste management, net zero and other sustainable initiatives. Minto Apartments was acknowledged for monitoring utility consumption through regular Building Performance Assessments related to energy and water consumption, waste management, and indoor air quality.

The Certified Rental Building Program Award of Excellence recognizes an organization that demonstrates exceptional actions that go above and beyond the CRBP high standards of quality. The Minto Apartments team was honoured for their response to COVID-19 with an Emergency Response Plan that actively served residents while maintaining building operation standards. Beyond sharing important resources for food delivery, mental health support and social distancing practices, the team provided transportation to medical appointments.

"It's an honour to be recognized for environmental and service excellence at this year's FRPO awards," says George Van Noten, Chief Operating Officer, Minto Properties Inc. "Our industry plays a key role in corporate environmental leadership – and I'm proud of the team for taking action in our progress toward a greener future."

MINTO APARTMENTS

Minto Apartments is an offering of the Minto Group - a fully integrated real estate company offering new homes and condos, apartment rentals, furnished suites, commercial space, property and investment management. The company manages multi-residential units and commercial space in Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton and London, Ontario. Minto Apartments has been well recognized by the Canadian real estate industry with notable awards including the 2019 Canadian Federation of Apartment Association's award for Renovation of the Year and the Federation of Rental-housing Providers of Ontario for Best Suite Renovation. For more information, visit minto.com.

SOURCE The Minto Group

For further information: Anne Murphy, Senior Communications Manager, The Minto Group, Tel: 613.782.2328, [email protected]

Related Links

www.minto.com

