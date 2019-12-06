Minto Apartments wins Best Suite Renovation over $20,000 at 2019 FRPO Awards

The award for Best Suite Renovation over $20,000 recognizes a rental housing provider for its modernized design, creative layout and overall interior appeal of an existing rental suite. Minto Apartments was honoured for its Minto Yorkville penthouse suite makeover: The Chaplin – a three bedroom and 3.5 bathroom suite redesigned into an open-concept living space allowing for natural light from the floor-to-ceiling windows to flow through the kitchen, dining and living/entertaining areas.

"We are honoured to be acknowledged by our industry peers for creating thoughtful spaces that meet the lifestyle preferences of our residents," says George Van Noten, Chief Operating Officer, Minto Properties Inc. "This award is a testament to our commitment to offering residents quality products that produce strong communities to live, work and play in for over 40 years."

MINTO APARTMENTS

Minto Apartments is an offering of the Minto Group - a fully integrated real estate company offering new homes and condos, apartment rentals, furnished suites, commercial space, and property and investment management. The company manages multi-residential units and commercial space in Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton and London, Ontario. Minto Apartments has been well recognized by the Canadian real estate industry with notable awards including the 2019 Canadian Federation of Apartment Association's award for Renovation of the Year. For more information, visit minto.com.

