Minto Apartments receives LEED® certification for 1235 Marlborough

The LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) rating system is an internationally recognized verification program for sustainable building and energy performance. Developed by the CaGBC, it focuses on key areas of human and environmental health including: Location and transportation, sustainable site development, water savings, energy efficiency, materials selection and indoor environmental quality.

"We're proud of this certification that recognizes our commitment to sustainability, enhanced building performance and reduced environmental impact," says Agnieszka Wloch, Vice President of Development, Minto Communities. "Designed with features that reduce water consumption, minimize waste and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, 1235 Marlborough offers enhanced health and wellness benefits, and utility cost savings to renters across 144 units and 14-storeys."

Key features of the building include:

Distributed in-suite heating, cooling and ventilation

HRV filters fresh air from the outside directly into unit

Programmable thermostat for enhanced control of heating and cooling

Low VOC paints, sealants, and adhesives for improved indoor air quality

Certified flooring system for reduced VOC emissions

Air sealing between units and corridors to reduce sound and odour migration

Enhanced energy efficiency with high-performance mechanical equipment, LED lighting, occupancy sensors, and more

High-performance water fixtures and toilets to reduce consumption and water costs

Individual metering – allowing residents to control utility costs

About Minto Apartments

Minto Apartments is an offering of the Minto Group - a fully integrated real estate company offering new homes and condominium units, apartment rentals, furnished suites, commercial space, property and investment management. The company manages multi-residential units and commercial space in Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton and London, Ontario. Minto Apartments has been well recognized by the Canadian real estate industry with notable awards including the 2019 Canadian Federation of Apartment Association's award for Renovation of the Year and the Federation of Rental-housing Providers of Ontario for Best Suite Renovation. For more information, visit minto.com.

