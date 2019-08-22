Minto Apartments introduces 'The International' rental apartments in downtown Calgary

"We've completely reimagined this space over the past four years with a modern nostalgic vibe to honour the history of this property, and amenities that cater to urban lifestyles," says George Van Noten, Senior Vice President, Property Operations, Minto Properties Inc. "With its location on the Plus 15, The International is truly connected to the core, poised to attract young professionals and newcomers to the city who are looking for spacious, high-quality rentals."

Four model suites are open for interested renters, including fully furnished one- and two- bedroom units with stainless steel appliances and open concept floor plans. "Sixteen units in the building will be rented as furnished suites – oversized units that come complete with a full kitchen and home furnishing that are particularly attractive to business travelers looking for an alternative to hotel accommodations," says Van Noten.

"With over 90 per cent of renovated units now complete, we're proud to showcase our offering and look forward to seeing residents' experience the space," Van Noten adds.

Overlooking the Bow River, The International is within close proximity to retail, dining and entertainment options, and is steps from the CTrain, walking paths and an extensive cycling network.

For more information on leasing at The International, visit minto.com and watch the transformation by video at mintocapital.com.

About Minto Apartments

Minto Apartments is an offering of the Minto Group - one of the premier real estate companies in Canada with a fully integrated real estate investment, development and management platform. Since its inception in 1955, Minto has built more than 85,000 new homes, and currently manages more than 8,000 rental suites and 2.5 million square feet of office and retail space. As an investment manager, Minto manages private capital on behalf of institutional clients. Minto has been well recognized by the Canadian real estate industry for its leadership through notable awards including the 2019 Canadian Federation of Apartment Association's award for Renovation of the Year. For more information, visit minto.com.

SOURCE The Minto Group

For further information: Anne Murphy, Senior Communications Manager, The Minto Group, Tel: 613.782.2328, annemurphy@minto.com

Related Links

www.minto.com

