Minto Apartment REIT Reports 2025 First Quarter Financial Results

— Consistent Same Property Portfolio NOI despite a colder winter; accretive Unit buybacks continued —

OTTAWA, ON, May 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (TSX: MI.UN) today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 ("Q1 2025"). The Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for Q1 2025 are available on the REIT's website at www.mintoapartmentreit.com and at www.sedarplus.ca .1

"We continued to generate solid operational performance in the first quarter, with average monthly rent for the Same Property Portfolio increasing 5.3% year-over-year," said Jonathan Li, President and Chief Executive Officer of the REIT. "While colder winter weather elevated our operating expenses, Same Property Portfolio NOI was consistent with Q1 last year due to our continued revenue growth."

"We executed on several strategic capital allocation objectives in 2025 that have strengthened the REIT's competitive position. These include acquiring a 50% managing ownership interest in the Lonsdale Square property in Metro Vancouver, selling a non-core asset in Ottawa, allowing our purchase option for The Hyland to expire while receiving repayment of the associated CDL, and making accretive Unit purchases under our NCIB program. We have worked hard to strengthen our portfolio and balance sheet which has us well-positioned for the future."

_________________________ 1 This news release contains certain non-IFRS and other financial measures, including select information presented on a Proportionate Share Basis to include contributions from an equity-accounted joint venture. Refer to "Business Overview" in the REIT's MD&A for details on the inclusion of proportionate results and "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures" in this news release for a complete list of these measures and their meaning.

Q1 2025 Highlights

Same Property Portfolio ("SPP") 2 revenue was $37.7 million , an increase of 2.1% compared to the first quarter ended March 31, 2024 ("Q1 2024")

revenue was , an increase of 2.1% compared to the first quarter ended ("Q1 2024") Revenue of $38.0 million decreased by 2.4% compared to Q1 2024 due to the sale of three assets in Ottawa , partially offset by the higher SPP revenue;

decreased by 2.4% compared to Q1 2024 due to the sale of three assets in , partially offset by the higher SPP revenue; SPP average monthly rent was $2,021 , an increase of 5.3% compared to Q1 2024;

, an increase of 5.3% compared to Q1 2024; Average occupancy of unfurnished suites was 95.4%, compared to 96.9% in Q1 2024;

The REIT executed 418 new leases, achieving an average rental rate that was 5.4% higher than the expiring rents. The gain-to-lease potential on sitting rents remained strong at 11.2% as at March 31, 2025 ;

; SPP annualized turnover was 16%, which was consistent with Q1 2024;

SPP Net Operating Income ("NOI") was similar to Q1 2024 and SPP NOI margin was 61.4%, compared to 63.0% in Q1 2024;

Normalized Funds from Operations ("Normalized FFO") were $0.2207 per unit, a 2.9% decrease compared to $0.2272 per unit in Q1 2024;

per unit, a 2.9% decrease compared to per unit in Q1 2024; Normalized Adjusted Funds from Operations ("Normalized AFFO") were $0.1959 per unit, a 3.3% decrease compared to $0.2026 per unit in Q1 2024;

per unit, a 3.3% decrease compared to per unit in Q1 2024; Net income and comprehensive income was $15.7 million , compared to a net loss and comprehensive loss of $18.8 million in Q1 2024;

, compared to a net loss and comprehensive loss of in Q1 2024; The REIT purchased $15.4 million of Units under the normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") at a weighted average purchase price of $13.24 per Unit;

of Units under the normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") at a weighted average purchase price of per Unit; On January 15, 2025 , the REIT completed the purchase of a 50% managing ownership interest in Lonsdale Square, a property in North Vancouver , for a discounted purchase price of $53.0 million satisfied by the assumption of a $52.9 million CMHC-insured mortgage. Concurrently, the REIT received repayment of the $14 million convertible development loan ("CDL") associated with the property which was used to repay a portion of the revolving credit facility;

, the REIT completed the purchase of a 50% managing ownership interest in Lonsdale Square, a property in , for a discounted purchase price of satisfied by the assumption of a CMHC-insured mortgage. Concurrently, the REIT received repayment of the convertible development loan ("CDL") associated with the property which was used to repay a portion of the revolving credit facility; On January 22, 2025 , the REIT completed the sale of the Castleview property in Ottawa for $69.0 million . The sale generated net proceeds of $33.8 million , which were used to repay the revolving credit facility and purchase Units under the REIT's NCIB program; and

, the REIT completed the sale of the Castleview property in for . The sale generated net proceeds of , which were used to repay the revolving credit facility and purchase Units under the REIT's NCIB program; and On February 28, 2025 , the purchase option for The Hyland expired without the REIT having exercised such option, and on March 5, 2025 , the REIT opted to waive on its right of first opportunity presented by the Minto Group for a development project in Ottawa .

________________________________ 2 The Same Property Portfolio represents 27 properties wholly and co-owned by the REIT for equivalent periods in 2025 and 2024.

Subsequent Events

Subsequent to March 31, 2025 , the REIT purchased approximately $8.4 million of additional Units under its NCIB program at a weighted average purchase price of $12.96 per Unit. Since November 2024 , the REIT has purchased approximately $28.2 million of Units under the NCIB at a weighted average purchase price of $13.29 per Unit;

, the REIT purchased approximately of additional Units under its NCIB program at a weighted average purchase price of per Unit. Since , the REIT has purchased approximately of Units under the NCIB at a weighted average purchase price of per Unit; In April 2025 , the REIT upward refinanced a maturing mortgage for net proceeds of $9.0 million and received repayment of $19.4 million for the CDL associated with The Hyland; and,

, the REIT upward refinanced a maturing mortgage for net proceeds of and received repayment of for the CDL associated with The Hyland; and, The REIT executed a new commercial lease for its vacant space at Minto Yorkville in Toronto , with lease payments expected to begin in January 2026 .

Financial Summary

($000's except per unit and per suite amounts) Three months ended March 31, 2025 2024 Variance Financial





Revenue from investment properties $ 38,010 $ 38,943 (2.4) % Property operating costs 7,023 6,987 (0.5) % Property taxes 3,906 4,008 2.5 % Utilities 3,757 3,504 (7.2) % NOI $ 23,324 $ 24,444 (4.6) % NOI margin (%) 61.4 % 62.8 % (140) bps Revenue - SPP $ 37,697 $ 36,923 2.1 % NOI - SPP 23,156 23,256 (0.4) % NOI margin (%) - SPP 61.4 % 63.0 % (160) bps Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) 15,667 (18,794) nmf3 Funds from Operations ("FFO") $ 14,301 $ 15,039 (4.9) % FFO per unit 0.2207 0.2290 (3.6) % Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO") 12,691 13,427 (5.5) % AFFO per unit 0.1959 0.2045 (4.2) % Distribution rate per unit $ 0.1300 $ 0.1262 3.0 % AFFO payout ratio 66.4 % 61.7 % (470) bps Normalized FFO $ 14,301 $ 14,917 (4.1) % Normalized FFO per unit 0.2207 0.2272 (2.9) % Normalized AFFO 12,691 13,305 (4.6) % Normalized AFFO per unit 0.1959 0.2026 (3.3) % Normalized AFFO payout ratio 66.4 % 62.3 % (410) bps Operating - Proportionate Share Basis





Average monthly rent $ 2,034 $ 1,911 6.4 % Average monthly rent - SPP 2,021 1,919 5.3 % Closing occupancy 96.2 % 97.1 % (90) bps Closing occupancy - SPP 96.1 % 97.3 % (120) bps Average occupancy 95.4 % 96.9 % (150) bps Average occupancy - SPP 95.5 % 97.0 % (150) bps

As at March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Variance Leverage - Proportionate Share Basis





Proportionate Debt-to-Gross Book Value ratio 42.6 % 42.5 % 10 bps Proportionate Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA ratio 11.22x 11.04x 0.18x

_______________________________________ 3 No meaningful figure

Summary of Q1 2025 Operating Results

SPP Net Operating Income

The REIT generated SPP revenue growth of 2.1% in Q1 2025 compared to Q1 2024, reflecting a 5.3% increase in SPP average monthly rent, partially offset by lower average occupancy, lower revenue from furnished suites and lower commercial revenue due to the temporary retail vacancy at Minto Yorkville. Closing occupancy increased sequentially from last quarter, reflecting the success of the REIT's strategic leasing initiatives. Management continues to leverage a combination of tactical promotion, marketing campaigns and a targeted renewal program across the portfolio to drive occupancy.

SPP NOI was consistent with Q1 2024, declining by 0.4% as higher SPP revenue was effectively offset by a 6.4% increase in related operating expenses, due in part, to colder winter weather. SPP NOI margin was 61.4%, compared to 63.0% in Q1 2024.

Normalized FFO and AFFO per Unit

Normalized FFO and AFFO per unit decreased by 2.9% and 3.3%, respectively, in Q1 2025 compared to Q1 2024. These reductions reflect a decrease in NOI, driven by higher operating expenses, as noted above, and were partially offset by accretive Unit buybacks.

NAV per unit and IFRS Net Income and Comprehensive Income

The REIT's net asset value ("NAV") per unit as at March 31, 2025 was $22.73, a 1.7% increase from $22.34 as at December 31, 2024. The increase reflects a non-cash, fair value gain on investment properties of $8.9 million in Q1 2025 and the impact of the accretive NCIB program. The fair value gain resulted from growth in forecast NOI for the portfolio, which was largely attributed to the removal of the carbon tax, partially offset by an increase in the capital expenditure reserve.

The REIT reported net income and comprehensive income of $15.7 million in Q1 2025, compared to a net loss and comprehensive loss of $18.8 million in Q1 2024. The variance was primarily attributable to the non-cash fair value gain of $8.9 million on investment properties in the quarter, compared to a loss of $38.6 million in Q1 2024. This was partially offset by a non-cash, fair value loss of $4.9 million on Class B LP Units in Q1 2025, reflecting an increase in the Unit price during the quarter, compared to a non-cash gain of $8.5 million in Q1 2024.

Gain-on-Lease, Gain-to-Lease Potential, Suite Repositioning and Commercial Activity

The REIT generated organic growth through 418 new leases signed in Q1 2025, achieving an average gain-on-lease of 5.4%. The realized gain-on-lease contracted compared to recent quarters, as market rents have flattened and turnover remains lower for suites with tenants whose sitting rents are well below current market rents.

The REIT estimates a gain-to-lease potential of 11.2% as at March 31, 2025, representing future annualized potential revenue of $15.4 million. SPP annualized turnover was 16% in Q1 2025, which was consistent with Q1 2024.

The REIT repositioned a total of 12 suites across its portfolio in Q1 2025, generating an average annual unlevered return on investment of 9.3%. Management currently expects to reposition a total of 35 to 70 suites in 2025, in line with the 48 completed in 2024.

The REIT has executed a new commercial lease agreement at Minto Yorkville in Toronto with lease payments expected to commence in January 2026.

Solid Balance Sheet

As at March 31, 2025, the REIT had, on a Proportionate Share Basis, Total Debt outstanding of $1.1 billion, with a weighted average effective interest rate on Term Debt of 3.54% and a weighted average term to maturity on Term Debt of 5.2 years. The REIT's Proportionate Debt-to-Gross Book Value ratio was 42.6%, similar to 42.5% as at December 31, 2024, and its Proportionate Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA ratio was 11.22x, compared to 11.04x as at December 31, 2024.

The REIT continues to maintain a strong financial position. Total liquidity on a Proportionate Share Basis was approximately $193.9 million as at March 31, 2025, with a liquidity ratio (Total liquidity/Total Debt) of 17.2% on a Proportionate Share Basis.

Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures

This news release contains certain non-IFRS and other financial measures which are measures commonly used by publicly traded entities in the real estate industry. Management believes that these metrics are useful for measuring different aspects of performance and assessing the underlying operating and financial performance on a consistent basis. However, these measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS Accounting Standards ("IFRS") and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other publicly traded entities. These measures should strictly be considered supplemental in nature and not a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS. The REIT has adopted the guidance under NI 52-112 Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure for the purpose of this news release. These non-IFRS and other financial measures are defined below:

"AFFO" is defined as FFO adjusted for items such as maintenance capital expenditures and straight-line rental revenue differences. AFFO should not be construed as an alternative to net income or cash flows provided by or used in operating activities determined in accordance with IFRS. The REIT's method of calculating AFFO is substantially in accordance with REALPAC's recommendations under the revised publication titled ''REALPAC Funds from Operations (FFO) & Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) for IFRS'' published in January 2022 , except that it adjusts for certain non-cash items (such as adjustments for the amortization of mark-to-market adjustments related to debt), but may differ from other issuers' methods and, accordingly, may not be comparable to AFFO reported by other issuers. The REIT regards AFFO as a key measure of operating performance. The REIT also uses AFFO in assessing its capacity to make distributions.

, except that it adjusts for certain non-cash items (such as adjustments for the amortization of mark-to-market adjustments related to debt), but may differ from other issuers' methods and, accordingly, may not be comparable to AFFO reported by other issuers. The REIT regards AFFO as a key measure of operating performance. The REIT also uses AFFO in assessing its capacity to make distributions. "AFFO per unit" is calculated as AFFO divided by the weighted average number of Units of the REIT and Class B limited partnership units of Minto Apartment Limited Partnership outstanding over the period. The REIT regards AFFO per unit as a key measure of operating performance.

"AFFO payout ratio" is the proportion of per unit distributions on Units of the REIT and Class B limited partnership units of Minto Apartment Limited Partnership, excluding special non-cash distributions, to AFFO per unit. The REIT uses AFFO payout ratio in assessing its capacity to make distributions.

"annualized turnover" is calculated as the number of move-outs for the period divided by total number of unfurnished suites in the portfolio. This percentage is extrapolated to determine an annual rate.

"average annual unlevered return" refers to the return on repositioning activities, and is calculated by dividing the average annual rental increase per suite after repositioning by the average repositioning cost per suite, excluding the impact of financing costs.

"average monthly rent" represents the average monthly rent per suite for occupied unfurnished suites at the end of the period on a Proportionate Share Basis.

"average occupancy" is defined as the ratio of occupied unfurnished suites to the weighted average of the total unfurnished suites in the portfolio for the period on a Proportionate Share Basis.

"closing occupancy" is defined as the ratio of occupied unfurnished suites to the total unfurnished suites in the portfolio at the end of the period on a Proportionate Share Basis.

"Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA ratio" is calculated by dividing interest-bearing debt (net of cash) by Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure and is used for evaluation of the REIT's financial health and liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as the trailing twelve-month NOI adjusted for a full year of stabilized earnings including finance income, fees and other income and general and administrative expenses from recently completed acquisitions or dispositions, but excluding fair value adjustments. The REIT regards Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA ratio as a measure of financial health and liquidity.

"Debt-to-Gross Book Value ratio" is calculated by dividing total interest-bearing debt consisting of fixed and variable-rate mortgages, credit facility, construction loans and Class C limited partnership units of Minto Apartment Limited Partnership by Gross Book Value and is used as the REIT's primary measure of its leverage.

"FFO" is defined as IFRS consolidated net income adjusted for items such as unrealized changes in the fair value of investment properties, effects of puttable instruments classified as financial liabilities and changes in fair value of financial instruments and derivatives. FFO should not be construed as an alternative to net income or cash flows provided by or used in operating activities determined in accordance with IFRS. The REIT's method of calculating FFO is substantially in accordance with REALPAC's recommendations under the revised publication titled ''REALPAC Funds from Operations (FFO) & Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) for IFRS'' published in January 2022 , but may differ from other issuers' methods and, accordingly, may not be comparable to FFO reported by other issuers. The REIT regards FFO as a key measure of operating performance.

, but may differ from other issuers' methods and, accordingly, may not be comparable to FFO reported by other issuers. The REIT regards FFO as a key measure of operating performance. "FFO per unit" is calculated as FFO divided by the weighted average number of Units of the REIT and Class B limited partnership units of Minto Apartment Limited Partnership outstanding over the period. The REIT regards FFO per unit as a key measure of operating performance.

"gain-on-lease" refers to the gap between rents achieved on new leases of unfurnished suites as compared to expiring leases.

"gain-to-lease potential" refers to the gap between Management's estimate of monthly market rent and average monthly in-place rent per occupied unfurnished suite.

"Gross Book Value" is calculated as the total assets of the REIT as at the applicable balance sheet date.

"NAV" is calculated as the sum of the value of REIT Unitholders' equity and Class B limited partnership units of Minto Apartment Limited Partnership as at the applicable balance sheet date.

"NAV per unit" is calculated by dividing NAV by the number of Units of the REIT and Class B limited partnership units of Minto Apartment Limited Partnership outstanding as at the applicable balance sheet date.

"NOI" is defined as revenue from investment properties less property operating costs, property taxes and utilities (collectively referred to as "property operating expenses" or "operating expenses") prepared in accordance with IFRS. NOI should not be construed as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with IFRS. The REIT's method of calculating NOI may differ from other issuers' methods and, accordingly, may not be comparable to NOI reported by other issuers. The REIT regards NOI as an important measure of the income generated from income-producing properties and is used by Management in evaluating the performance of the REIT's properties. It is also a key input in determining the value of the REIT's properties.

"NOI margin" is defined as NOI divided by revenue from investment properties.

"Normalized AFFO" is calculated as AFFO net of nonrecurring items that occurred during the period which are not indicative of the REIT's typical operating results.

"Normalized AFFO per unit" is calculated as Normalized AFFO divided by the weighted average number of Units of the REIT and Class B limited partnership units of Minto Apartment Limited Partnership outstanding over the period.

"Normalized AFFO payout ratio" is the proportion of the per unit distributions on Units of the REIT and Class B limited partnership units of Minto Apartment Limited Partnership, excluding special non-cash distributions, to normalized AFFO per unit.

"Normalized FFO" is calculated as FFO net of nonrecurring items that occurred during the period which are not indicative of the REIT's typical operating results.

"Normalized FFO per unit" is calculated as Normalized FFO divided by the weighted average number of Units of the REIT and Class B limited partnership units of Minto Apartment Limited Partnership outstanding over the period.

"Proportionate Share Basis" represents financial information adjusted to reflect the REIT's effective ownership share of joint venture results on a proportionately consolidated basis. This adjustment addresses the accounting difference arising from the use of the equity method for joint ventures under IFRS.

"Term Debt" is calculated as the sum of the amortized cost of fixed rate mortgages, a variable-rate mortgage fixed through an interest rate swap and Class C LP Units.

"Total Debt" is calculated as the sum of the amortized cost of interest-bearing debt consisting of a variable-rate credit facility and fixed rate debt comprised of mortgages, a variable-rate mortgage fixed through an interest rate swap, Class C LP Units, and the construction loan.

"Total liquidity" is calculated as the sum of the undrawn balance under the revolving credit facility and cash.

"weighted average effective interest rate on Term Debt" is calculated as the weighted average of the effective interest rates on the outstanding balances of fixed rate mortgages on a Proportionate Share Basis, a variable-rate mortgage fixed through an interest rate swap and Class C limited partnership units of Minto Apartment Limited Partnership.

"weighted average term to maturity on Term Debt" is calculated as the weighted average of the term to maturity on the outstanding fixed rate mortgages on a Proportionate Share Basis, a variable-rate mortgage fixed through an interest rate swap and Class C limited partnership units of Minto Apartment Limited Partnership.

Reconciliations of Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Ratios

FFO and AFFO



Three months ended March 31, ($000's except unit and per unit amounts) 2025 2024 Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) $ 15,667 $ (18,794) Distributions on Class B LP Units 3,348 3,251 Disposition costs on investment property 604 615 Fair value loss (gain) on:



Investment properties (8,877) 38,605 Class B LP Units 4,893 (8,499) Interest rate swap 276 (58) Unit-based compensation 19 (81) Adjustment for equity-accounted entity (1,629) — Funds from operations (FFO) 14,301 15,039 Maintenance capital expenditure reserve (1,519) (1,539) Amortization of mark-to-market adjustments (72) (73) Commercial straight-line rent adjustments (19) — Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) $ 12,691 $ 13,427 Weighted average number of Units and Class B LP Units issued and outstanding 64,788,348 65,659,537 FFO per unit $ 0.2207 $ 0.2290 AFFO per unit $ 0.1959 $ 0.2045 Distribution rate per unit $ 0.1300 $ 0.1262 AFFO payout ratio 66.4 % 61.7 %

Normalized FFO and AFFO



Three months ended March 31, ($000's except unit and per unit amounts) 2025 2024 FFO $ 14,301 $ 15,039 AFFO 12,691 13,427 Normalizing items



Insurance recoveries — (122) Normalized FFO 14,301 14,917 Normalized FFO per unit $ 0.2207 $ 0.2272 Normalized AFFO 12,691 13,305 Normalized AFFO per unit $ 0.1959 $ 0.2026 Distribution rate per unit $ 0.1300 $ 0.1262 Normalized AFFO payout ratio 66.4 % 62.3 %

NOI and NOI Margin





($000's) Same Property Portfolio

Total Portfolio Three months ended March 31, 2025 2024

2025 2024 Revenue from investment properties $ 37,697 $ 36,923

$ 38,010 $ 38,943 Operating expenses 14,541 13,667

14,686 14,499 NOI $ 23,156 $ 23,256

$ 23,324 $ 24,444 NOI margin 61.4 % 63.0 %

61.4 % 62.8 %

Proportionate Debt-to-Gross Book Value Ratio



As at ($000's) March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Class C LP Units $ 178,493 $ 214,290 Mortgages 842,426 846,079 Construction loan 43,881 40,403 Credit facility 9,205 24,500 Mortgage held by joint venture 52,846 — Total Debt - Proportionate Share Basis 1,126,851 1,125,272 Total assets 2,588,351 2,645,415 Total assets held by joint venture 53,788 — Total assets - Proportionate Share Basis $ 2,642,139 $ 2,645,415 Proportionate Debt-to-Gross Book Value ratio 42.6 % 42.5 % Total liquidity - Proportionate Share Basis $ 193,881 $ 187,700 Total liquidity as a percentage of Total Debt - Proportionate Share Basis 17.2 % 16.7 %

Proportionate Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA Ratio



As at ($000's) March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Trailing 12-month:



NOI $ 99,451 $ 100,571 General and administrative expenses (9,919) (10,061) Finance income 7,785 7,873 Fees and other income 3,399 3,452

100,716 101,835 Impact on NOI of stabilized earnings from dispositions and acquisitions (731) (404) Adjusted EBITDA 99,985 101,431 Total Debt - Proportionate Share Basis 1,126,851 1,125,272 Cash - Proportionate Share Basis 5,108 5,878 Total Debt, net of cash - Proportionate Share Basis $ 1,121,743 $ 1,119,394 Proportionate Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA Ratio 11.22x 11.04x

NAV and NAV per unit

($000's except unit and per unit amounts) As at March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Net assets (Unitholders' equity) $ 1,110,993 $ 1,115,747 Add: Class B LP Units 348,465 343,572 NAV $ 1,459,458 $ 1,459,319 Number of Units and Class B LP Units 64,196,027 65,333,848 NAV per unit $ 22.73 $ 22.34

