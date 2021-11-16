Minto Apartment REIT Releases Inaugural ESG Report

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: MI.UN) (the "REIT") today announced the publication of its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. The report details the REIT's dedication to its stakeholders and offers insight into how the REIT's values and ESG objectives are guiding its business.

"As we developed the ESG strategy for the REIT, we built on the strong history of Minto Group's 40+ years of experience and commitment to sustainability," said Michael Waters, Chief Executive Officer of Minto Apartment REIT. "Developed with input from our stakeholders and with oversight by our Board of Trustees, this Report highlights the integral part ESG plays in everything we do - from the way we treat our employees, residents, and tenants to doing the right thing for our communities, the environment and the future of our business."

The REIT's ESG strategy builds on its existing commitments and will guide the evolution of ESG at the REIT over the next five years. The ESG Report adheres to the reporting standards of the Global Reporting Initiative and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board. It includes 18 specific initiatives with defined targets or milestones under three strategic pillars:

Business Resilience : Safeguarding the future of the REIT's business is in its DNA. By investing in effective governance, ethical practices, and infrastructure, the REIT will ensure that its business remains strong and resilient.

: Safeguarding the future of the REIT's business is in its DNA. By investing in effective governance, ethical practices, and infrastructure, the REIT will ensure that its business remains strong and resilient. Community Impact : As an employer, homebuilder, and landlord, the REIT has a responsibility to the people whose lives it touches. This means prioritizing and investing in the needs of its employees and communities and building safe and vibrant places for them to live and work.

: As an employer, homebuilder, and landlord, the REIT has a responsibility to the people whose lives it touches. This means prioritizing and investing in the needs of its employees and communities and building safe and vibrant places for them to live and work. Environmental Impact: As a resource-intensive industry, every action the REIT takes impacts the environment. By minimizing waste, reducing water and energy consumption, lowering carbon emissions and investing in renewable energy and innovation, the REIT will act as a responsible steward of the environment.

The REIT's 2020 ESG Report can be found by visiting its website at www.mintoapartments.com/2020ESGreport

About Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own, develop and operate income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. For more information on Minto Apartment REIT, please visit the REIT's website at: www.mintoapartments.com/.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the REIT's current expectations regarding future events and in some cases can be identified by such terms as "will" and "expected". Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the REIT's control that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties are more fully described in regulatory filings that can be obtained on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE Minto Apartment Real Estate Income Trust

For further information: Julie Morin, Chief Financial Officer, Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust, Tel: 613.878.2467