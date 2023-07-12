Minto Apartment REIT Opens the Market

News provided by

Toronto Stock Exchange

12 Jul, 2023, 10:56 ET

TORONTO, July 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Jonathan Li, President and Chief Executive Officer, Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (TSX: MI.UN), and his team joined Michael Kousaie, Vice President, Strategy and Product Innovation, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the five-year anniversary of the REIT since its initial public offering (IPO) in 2018.

Minto Apartment REIT owns a portfolio of high quality income-producing multi-residential properties and developments located in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Vancouver, Victoria, Calgary and Edmonton. The REIT's relationship with the Minto Group provides unique access to a leading pipeline of multi-residential investment opportunities. For more information on Minto Apartment REIT, please visit the REIT's website at: https://www.mintoapartmentreit.com

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Philip Koven, [email protected]

