Minto Apartment REIT Completes the Lonsdale Square Acquisition

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (TSX: MI.UN) announced today the closing of its previously announced acquisition of a 50% managing ownership interest in Lonsdale Square, located in North Vancouver. The discounted purchase price to the REIT of $52.9 million was funded through the assumption of the entire $52.9 million mortgage on the property, for which the REIT will be solely responsible. The REIT has also received, concurrently with closing of this acquisition, repayment of the $14 million outstanding convertible development loan associated with the asset.

