Minsud Appoints New VP Exploration

TORONTO, July 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Minsud Resources Corp. (TSXV: MSR) ("Minsud" or the "Company") announces the resignation of Case Lewis as the Company's Vice President, Exploration. Maria del Carmen Munoz has been appointed by the Company as its new Vice President, Exploration.

Ms. Munoz is a resource geologist with over 17 years of experience in the mining industry, including roles as Senior Geologist, Head of Modeling, and Mining Resources Development Manager. In addition to her direct operational experience, she has also worked with consulting firms. She has worked on various commodities, mainly gold and silver, with strong competence in the entire estimation process such as sampling, QAQC, data validation, geological interpretation, and modeling, geostatistics, estimation, reconciliation, and resource reporting. She has participated in projects in Peru, Chile, and Thailand. During her first years she has worked in different areas such as mining production, exploration, and environment, which has helped consolidate knowledge for the resource estimation process. Throughout her career in a consulting company, she has had the opportunity to work on high and low sulfidation epithermal, copper stratoligated, porphyry and IOCG projects.

Ms. Munoz holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Geological Engineering from Universidad Nacional de San Agustín in Peru. She possesses a diploma in Regulation, Management, and Mining Economy from the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru (PUCP) and has completed postgraduate studies in Fundamentals for the Certification and Recovery of Mining Assets at the Pontifical Catholic University of Valparaíso.

The Company would like to thank Case Lewis for his service and dedication to the Company and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.

About Minsud Resources Corp.

Minsud is a mineral exploration company focused on exploring its flagship Chita Valley Cu-Mo-Au-Ag-Pb-Zn Project, in the Province of San Juan, Argentina.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Minsud Resources Corp.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: Ramiro Massa, President and Chief Executive Officer, [email protected], +1 416-479-4466