Minsud Provides Update Regarding Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TSX-V: MSR

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Minsud Resources Corp. (TSXV: MSR) ("Minsud" or the "Company") wishes to provide an update to shareholders regarding the impact of the ongoing strike by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers on the delivery of the Company's proxy-related materials for its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting").

The Meeting, originally scheduled for October 21, 2025, was rescheduled to November 4, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. (Toronto time) to allow additional time for the delivery of materials affected by the postal strike. The Meeting will be held at the offices of the Company's legal counsel, Miller Thomson LLP, Scotia Plaza, 40 King Street West, Suite 6600, Toronto, Ontario M5H 3S1, as originally disclosed in the management information circular dated September 15, 2025 (the "Circular").

While rotating strikes and service disruptions continue, mail delivery has partially resumed, and the Company completed the mailing of proxy-related materials today, October 16, 2025.

As a result of the strike and the possibility that mailed materials may not be received by shareholders in a timely manner, Minsud is relying on the temporary relief available to reporting issuers pursuant to CSA Coordinated Blanket Order 51-932 – Temporary Exemption from Requirements in National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations and National Instrument 54-101 Communication with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer (the "Blanket Order").

Accordingly, the Company is advising shareholders that they will be asked to consider and vote on the following matters described in the Circular:

to receive and consider the audited financial statements of the Corporation for the year ended December 31, 2024, together with the auditor's report; to elect the members of the Board of Directors for the ensuing year; to appoint the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year; to consider and, if deemed advisable, to pass with or without variation, a resolution adopting and approving the stock option plan; and to consider any other business that may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment.

Electronic copies of the Circular, notice of meeting, proxy, voting instruction form, and related materials (collectively, the "Proxy-Related Materials") are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and the Company's website at www.minsud.com.

The Company has satisfied all conditions necessary to rely on, and is relying on, the exemption provided by the Blanket Order from the requirement to mail the Proxy-Related Materials while postal service disruptions continue. To accommodate mailing delays, the Company will accept properly executed proxies submitted after the original proxy deposit deadline, provided they are received prior to the commencement of the Meeting.

Shareholders who have not received their Proxy-Related Materials by mail are encouraged to access the electronic copies available on SEDAR+ or request an electronic version directly from the Company. Copies of the Proxy-Related Materials will be provided by email, at no charge, to any shareholder who requests them while the strike remains ongoing. Shareholders are urged to vote before the proxy deadline of by using one of following methods:

provided you are a registered shareholder or a non objecting beneficial owner, via the internet at www.voteproxyonline.com , contact TSX Trust Company (call 1-866-600-5869, email [email protected] or complete Request form ) to obtain your control number; signing and returning a form of proxy or voting instruction form appointing the named persons or some other person you choose to represent you as proxyholder and vote your shares at the Meeting; or attending the Meeting in person and voting at the Meeting.

About Minsud Resources Corp.

Minsud is a mineral exploration company focused on exploring its flagship Chita Valley Cu-Mo-Au-Ag-Pb-Zn Project, in the Province of San Juan, Argentina. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX-V under the trading symbol "MSR", and on the OTCQX under the symbol "MDSQF".

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

Certain statements contained in this press release, including statements with respect to the Meeting, including the anticipated date of the Meeting and delivery of the meeting materials, constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "outlook", "objective", "may", "will", "expect", "intent", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "consider", "should", "plans", "predict", "forward", "potential", "could", "likely", "approximately", "scheduled", "forecast", "variation" or "continue", or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events.

The forward-looking information in this press release relates only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although Minsud believes the expectations reflected in forward-looking information are reasonable, it can give no assurances that such expectations will prove correct. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information in this press release is subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could result in actual results differing materially, including delays in shareholders receiving the meeting materials due to the suspension or delays in the Meeting itself. Risks and uncertainties pertaining to Minsud are more fully described in Minsud's regulatory filings available on SEDAR+. Except as required by applicable law, Minsud does not undertake any obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking information. This forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing Minsud's views as of any date subsequent to this press release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. ("Exchange") nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE Minsud Resources Corp.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: Agustin Dranovsky, President and Chief Executive Officer, [email protected], www.minsud.com, +1 416-479-4466