Chita South Porphyry (PSU) Drilling Results Received

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Minsud Resources Corp. (TSXV: MSR) ("Minsud" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce receipt of assay results from fifteen (15) additional drillholes completed in the recently finalized in-fill and selective peripheral diamond drilling campaign at the supergene-enriched Chita South Porphyry (PSU) Cu-Mo-Au deposit, part of the Chita Valley Project in San Juan, Argentina.

The shallow drilling program comprised nineteen (19) diamond drillholes (average depth of 289m) totalling 5490.2 meters.

PSU is just two kilometers east from the recently discovered Chinchillones polymetallic deposit, which hosts an indicated resource of 188Mt @ 025% Cu, 0.11 g/t Au, 10.6 g/t Ag, 36 ppm Mo and 0.16% Zn and an inferred resource of 573 Mt @ 022% Cu, 0.09 g/t Au, 9.0 g/t Ag, 93 ppm Mo and 0.11% Zn (see press release dated February 14, 2025).

Summary parameters and results of the PSU drilling are shown in Tables 1 and 2 below and drillhole location is shown in Map 1. Photograph 1 illustrates the representative domains mapped from drillcores at PSU.

KEY DRILL RESULTS HIGHLIGHTS:

Principal Supergene-enrichment Domains Characteristics (Photograph 1)

The largely immature supergene-enriched zone extends 1.2kms x 1.1kms. It is characterised by the presence of chalcocite-digenite and covellite in quartz-sulfide veins/veinlets and as multitudes of minute disseminations. The supergene-enriched domain ranges from 10 to 150m thick.

The leached capping is up to 50m thick and consists of variable amounts of hematite, goethite and jarosite with minor supergene copper minerals.

The supergene clays, (kaolinite, illite and smectite and iron sulfates) make up less than 5 vol% of rock; the subdued supergene clay content contributes to the high copper recoveries (>80%, up to 95%) achieved in the metallurgical leaching tests and sequential copper analyses.

Drillhole PSUDH25-159 intersected weak, variably supergene-enriched diorite porphyry intrusion from 16m through to 150m. Quartz-sulfide veins as A-, B-type veinlets host minor chalcocite-digenite coating and replacing primary sulfides.

Drillhole PSUDH25-160 intersected from surface to 70m dome-related diatreme breccia and thence down-dip to early dacite porphyry lithologies. From 70m to 150m, variable copper enrichment replacing copper sulfides in veinlets and disseminations

Drillhole PSUDH25-161 intersected a mixed supergene-primary copper mineralization from 50m through to 100m. Host lithologies include dacitic porphyry affected by, and host A-, B- and D-type veinlets with remnant potassic alteration. Brecciated intrusion breccia with clasts of Aqua Negra sediments and dacitic intrusion was intersected from 185 through to the end of the drillhole.

Drillhole PSUDH25-162 intersected a high-grade polymetallic vein from 211m to 215m hosting chalcopyrite-sphalerite-galena-pyrite-tennantite. Lithologies include dacitic units affected by potassic with superposed phyllic alteration types.

Drillhole PSUDH25-163 intersected a transitional zone of variably supergene-enriched dacitic porphyries and dacitic breccias to 102m and thence preceded to a sulfidic zone with dominant phyllic alteration to the end of the hole.

Drillhole PSUDH25-164 intersected dominantly diorite porphyry exhibits moderate to strong quartz- white mica-pyrite (phyllic) alteration. Increased supergene enrichment characterised by chalcocite-digenite replacing sulfides in quartz veinlets and as disseminations. Molybdenite in veins become ubiquitous from 90m.

Drillhole PSUDH25-166 intersected increased Ag and Mo affecting the Aqua Negra sediments along the brecciated contact to a dacite porphyry intrusion, suggesting the system is not closed off to the southwest.

Drillhole PSUDH25-167 intersected highly significant Mo values (>100 ppm Mo) from surface to the bottom of the drillhole, with up to 1502 ppm Mo. This is the southwestern most drillhole and progresses to the SW. The continuous high Mo values suggest another intrusion center and will be investigated further.

Drillhole PSUDH25-168 confirmed continuous Mo-Cu mineralization affecting dacitic porphyry intrusions. The supergene enrichment extends to 185m and thence progresses down-dip to pervasive phyllic with remnant potassic alteration.

Drillhole PSUDH25-169 intersected the supergene-enriched zone affecting dacitic rocks from surface through to 72m. This drillhole yielded consistent Mo>200 ppm with up to 2290 ppm Mo.

Drillhole PSUDH25-171 intersected dominantly diorite porphyry thence cut at depth (191m) by the late dacitic dome-diatreme breccia. Relatively weak enrichment zone commenced from 18m through to 120m.

Drillhole PSUDH25-173 intersected dominantly diorite porphyry through to 76m which was cut by the late dacitic dome through to bottom of the drillhole. Supergene enrichment is weak to moderate with the chalcocite-digenite prominent from 50m to 80m.

Table 1: PSU In-fill Diamond Drilling Program – Drillholes Parameters

DDH E (WGS84-19S) N (WGS84-19S) Elev (m) Azimuth Dip Depth (m) PSUDH25-159 449727 6620746 2973 135 60 300 PSUDH25-160 449430 6620638 2987 135 60 287 PSUDH25-161 450327 6620725 2948 0 60 276 PSUDH25-162 450690 6620707 2926 225 60 300 PSUDH25-163 450662 6620527 2941 45 60 291 PSUDH25-164 450608 6620237 2973 315 60 300 PSUDH25-165 450386 6619869 3035 135 60 300 PSUDH25-166 449486 6620195 3067 135 60 300 PSUDH25-167 449655 6619826 3147 315 60 252 PSUDH25-168 449802 6620092 3075 330 60 300 PSUDH25-169 450238 6620264 3065 225 60 300 PSUDH25-170 450716 6620107 2967 315 60 300 PSUDH25-171 449738 6620740 2973 315 60 300 PSUDH25-172 449420 6620635 2987 315 60 236 PSUDH25-173 449900 6620763 2970 0 60 300

Table 2: PSU In-fill Diamond Drilling Program – Significant Assay Results

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (1) (m) Cu (%) Au (ppm) Ag (ppm) Mo (ppm) PSUDH25-159 16 138 122.0 0.14 0.03 0.77 101 PSUDH25-160 70 144 74.0 0.21 0.02 0.73 47 PSUDH25-161 56 94 38.0 0.26 0.02 1.33 129 PSUDH25-162 51 58 7.0 0.39 0.03 0.92 30 PSUDH25-162 144 152 8.0 0.10 0.35 17.02 72 PSUDH25-162 211.9 215 3.1 0.14 4.66 768.67 31 PSUDH25-163 24 106 82.0 0.20 0.07 0.71 49 PSUDH25-164 96 144 48.0 0.45 0.08 3.80 99 Incl 130 134 4.0 2.10 0.36 23.00 109

262 300 38.0 0.16 0.12 1.41 119 PSUDH25-166 272 290 18.0 0.10 0.18 25.64 101 PSUDH25-167 42 50 8.0 0.36 0.04 0.87 267

60 96 36.0 0.12 0.11 3.01 216 PSUDH25-168 42 234 192.0 0.28 0.03 0.73 164 Incl 42 174 132.0 0.35 0.04 0.86 187 PSUDH25-169 30 300 270.0 0.20 0.08 2.01 212 Incl 34 94 60.0 0.40 0.11 1.92 181 PSUDH25-171 22 188 166.0 0.14 0.04 1.44 122 PSUDH25-173 54 75.7 21.7 0.21 0.02 0.62 149

(1) the true thicknesses are unknown .

NEXT STEPS:

Re-estimation of the PSU resource, using updated grade and metal price protocols.

A large-scale MT survey over 13,5kms x 8.0kms area covering all the principal target areas and surroundings, over Chita North and Fortuna I properties.

AI-supported targeting exercise in collaboration with the MSA technical team.

Detailed geological mapping and expanded geochemical surveys in the Romina and Chinchillones corridors.

Identification and refinement of additional drill-ready targets through integrated geology-geochemical and geophysical surveys.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

All core samples were cut and prepared on-site at the project area. The sample lengths were usually 2 m, except in areas with low recovery (loss areas, faults, etc.) and breaks from discrete principal geological features (e.g., vein, vein breccia). Drill core sizes of the drillholes included in this report are all HQ.

Cutting was carried out by trained Miner Sud Argentina (MSA) personnel. Cores were split using the industry-standard Corewise automatic circular diamond blade rotary saw in the middle of the core, around 1 cm away from the core orientation mark. Half-core and duplicate samples, including all fragments, were placed in labelled plastic bags. Each had the sample number and was sealed using plastic security straps.

All core samples were submitted to the ALS Patagonia S.A. in Mendoza as the primary laboratory for sample preparation. This ISO 9001 accredited facility, with the prepared pulp samples sent to ALS Perú S.A. in Lima, Peru. The ALS Perú S.A. laboratory is accredited under ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 17025, ensuring compliance with international standards.

The analytical protocols are outlined as follows:

ME-MS61 and ME-MS61m: Multitrace analyses of 48 elements with a 4-acid digestion. A prepared sample (0.25 g) is digested with perchloric, nitric, and hydrofluoric acids to dryness. The residue is taken up in a volume of 12.5 mL of 10 % hydrochloric acid. The resulting solution is analyzed by ICP-AES. Results are corrected for spectral interelement interference.

ME-OG62: For samples over-limit, analysis is with four acid digestion using conventional ICPAES analysis for Ag, As, Cu, Mo, S, Pb, and Zn.

Fire Assay Procedure Au-AA24 (50g): Gold is analyzed using a conventional fire assay fusion method with Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy (AAS).

MSA followed industry standard procedures for the work with a quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) program. Field duplicates, standards and blanks were included with all sample shipments to the principal laboratory. MSA detected no significant QA/QC issues during review of the data.

Qualified Person (QP) Statement

The scientific and technical information in this press release has been compiled, reviewed and approved by Dr Renato Bobis, MAusIMM CP (Geo), part-time VP-Exploration of the Company, and is a qualified person as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101.Dr Bobis has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Qualified Person.

About the Chita Valley Project, San Juan Province

The Chita Valley Project is a large exploration stage porphyry system with widespread porphyry style Cu-Mo-Au and polymetallic Ag-Pb-Zn mineralization hosted in multi-phased intrusions and country rocks with affiliated hydrothermal breccias. San Juan Province of Argentina has a robust mining sector and recognizes the important economic benefits of responsible development of its substantial mineral resource endowment. The Chita Valley Project is owned and managed by MSA, of which Minsud indirectly holds a 49.9% interest. The other 50.1% interest in MSA is owned by a wholly owned subsidiary of South32 Limited ("South32"). Minsud and South32 entered into a shareholders' agreement to govern the management and operation of MSA which will include further exploration.

About Minsud Resources Corp.

Minsud is a mineral exploration company focused on exploring its flagship Chita Valley Cu-Mo- Au-Ag-Pb-Zn Project, in the Province of San Juan, Argentina. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX-V under the trading symbol "MSR", and on the OTCQX under the symbol "MDSQF".

About South32 Limited

South32 Limited ("South32") is a globally diversified mining and metals company. The company's purpose is to make a difference by developing natural resources, improving people's lives now and for generations to come, and to be trusted by its owners and partners to realise the potential of their resources. South32 produces minerals and metals critical to the world's energy transition from operations across the Americas, Australia and Southern Africa and is discovering and responsibly developing its next generation of mines. South32 aspires to leave a positive legacy and build meaningful relationships with partners and communities to create brighter futures together.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release includes certain information that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements about strategic plans, spending commitments, future operations, results of exploration, anticipated financial results, future work programs, capital expenditures and objectives. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information including, but not limited to: fluctuations in the currency markets (such as the Canadian dollar, Argentina peso, and the U.S. dollar); changes in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in Canada and Argentina or other countries in which the Corporation may carry on business in the future; operating or technical difficulties in connection with exploration and development activities; risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration and development (including environmental hazards or industrial accidents); risks relating to the credit worthiness or financial condition of suppliers and other parties with whom the Company does business; presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining, including those currently enacted in Argentina; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities; availability and increasing costs associated with operational inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities; business opportunities that may be presented to, or pursued by, the Company; challenges to, or difficulty in maintaining, the Company's title to properties; risks relating to the Company's ability to raise funds; and the factors identified under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Filing Statement dated April 27, 2011. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this news release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of added information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

