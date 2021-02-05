Minsud announces results of Phase 2 drilling program at Chita Valley Project, San Juan, Argentina

The program tested targets identified during the systematic multidisciplinary exploration program conducted in the sector during Phase 1 drilling program completed during first half of 2020, and the results from the pole-dipole geophysical survey covering 68 kilometers over 13 Induced Polarization (IP) lines completed on July 2020.

Target Chinchillones: Scouting drill holes CHDH20-04 and CHDH20-05 (Phase 1) together with drill hole CHDH20-17 (Phase 2) confirm the presence of a deep porphyry system and linked shallow polymetallic Cu-Au-Pb-Zn mineralizations hosted in breccias and veins at the North West edge of the Chita Valley. Early Chalcopyrite-molybdenum veins crosscut by hydrothermal late veins suggests a telescoping hydrothermal event overimpossed to the porphyry system, potassium alteration (Magnetite-Biotite) appears as a relict in the widespread Quartz-sericite alteration. At the southern edge of the Chinchillones area, the porphyry system appears to be intruded by a late phreato magmatic breccia (Diatreme) and a Dacite Dome. Intermediate sulphidation (IS) Pb-Zn-Mn-Au-Ag mineralization types, appear to be related with these magmatic hydrothermal breccias aligned in the North North East direction. Anomalous values of Cu-Au-Ag-Pb-Zn detected in drillhole CHDH20-08 are a typical dome-related mineralization.

The Cu-Mo and Pb-Zn +/- Au Ag mineralization identified at the Chinchillones area confirms that this area constitutes a high priority target with significant potential of exploration.

Phase 2: Chinchillones area - Summary of Analytical Results Hole ID From To Length Au Ag Cu Mo Pb Zn (mt) (mt) (mts) (*) g/t g/t % ppm ppm ppm CHDH20-07 66 82 16 0.07 13.63 0.46 81 728 2,276 including 66 68 2 0.11 25.30 2.68 99 1,950 8,610

120 186 66 0.11 14.35 0.14 65 1,321 3,061

264 393 129 0.02 9.69 0.05 99 1,047 4,926 CHDH20-08 42 68 26 0.12 4.80 0.07 2 756 1,629

114.5 115.3 0.8 0.99 307.00 7.45 7 3,000 18,850

303 309 6 0.34 54.22 0.27 32 498 3,579

354 450 96 0.07 15.16 0.03 3 2,140 5,467 CHDH20-09 122 128 6 0.19 24.26 0.11 6 737 1,553

450 456 6 0.07 76.64 0.17 5 1,728 4,973 CHDH20-10 12 22 10 0.36 75.79 2.66 4 22,489 7,079 including 16 18.3 2.3 0.60 163.78 8.43 6 49,170 23,052

65 69 4 0.10 14.40 0.10 47 541 3,763

132 136 4 0.11 10.65 0.03 2 5,493 20,810

235 241 6 0.13 35.87 0.19 2 2,153 16,743 CHDH20-17 100 178 78 0.16 6.47 0.21 87 144 3,531

240 347 107 0.20 24.07 0.11 16 2,046 5,942

464 524 60 0.02 1.49 0.24 137 59 740 CHDH20-18 104 238 134 0.07 3.38 0.19 76 68 190 including 107 108 1 0.32 102.00 3.52 15 430 2,850

285 292 7 0.35 5.00 0.28 39 60 167

388 398 10 0.06 11.71 0.25 57 76 408 (*) Intervals reported in the above table are not true thicknesses

Target Chita North porphyry (PNO): This target was tested through drill holes CHDH20-11, CHDH20-12, CHDH20-14, CHDH20-15 and CHDH20-16. The main rock type intercepted corresponds to an Andesite porphyry. The dominant hydrothermal alteration corresponds to a marginal propylitic Py halo (3%-5%). Drill hole CHDH20-12, approximately at 412 meters deep, intercepted a porphyry with Potassium alteration type, conformed by Biotite-Magnetite +/- Potassium Feldspar. The mineralization is scarce, associated to North North East structures with Chalcopyrite-Sphalerite (intermediate sulphidation system) and relict of primary Molybdenite mineralization. The continuity to the north of the potassium alteration detected at the southern margin of the Chita Valley is still not clear and should be confirmed through future geological mapping and drillings.

Target Chita South porphyry (PSU): It was only tested through drill hole CHDH20-13. Mineralization of 0.3% to 0.4% Cu, up to 100 - 120 meters. The best grades are associated with Chalcocite (product of a secondary enrichment process) coating on Pyrite and Chalcopyrite, together with copper oxide fillings (mix Cu Ox –Sulphur zone).

Phase 2: Chita PSU and PNO - Summary of Analytical Results Hole ID From To Length Au Ag Cu Mo Pb Zn (mt) (mt) (mts) (*) g/t g/t % ppm ppm ppm CHDH20-11 424 480 56 0.02 0.64 0.09 271 7 29 CHDH20-12 32 48 16 0.08 4.74 0.39 40 155 492 including 39.5 40 0.5 0.88 64.20 3.47 351 118 780

332 342 10 0.05 2.76 0.17 35 72 263 CHDH20-13 24 126 102 0.08 2.06 0.33 253 39 104

152 192 40 0.04 0.87 0.11 189 18 181 CHDH20-14 120 124 4 0.06 2.37 0.06 22 96 5,765

174 182 8 0.08 2.81 0.04 6 610 3,303 CHDH20-15 288 292 4 0.21 9.30 0.16 5 110 300 CHDH20-16 Intercepts hydrothermal pyrite halo (*) Intervals reported in the above table are not true thicknesses

The results of this Phase 2 scout drilling exploration program confirm very interesting intercepts that support effectively the presence at shallow and at down depth level of a Zn-Pb-Cu-(Ag-Au) polymetallic epithermal system and deeper parental porphyry Cu-Mo-Au open to the North North East at Chinchillones area.

The geological team is currently working on detailed re-logging of the Phase 2 drill core and mapping, together with the review of all the available structural and geochemical data in order to assist on targeting for the next Phase 3 drill program that is being designed and scheduled to commence during the first half of 2021.

Conceptual Geological Model

Different magmatic-hydrothermal breccias observed at Chita and Chinchillones reflect a complex sequence of multiple events that can be linked to explosive events developing in the upper parts of the porphyry system during their emplacement, uplift and unroofing. In fact, at Chita and Chinchillones, a large part of the evolution of this porphyry system would have developed in a tectonic framework characterized by the occurrence of high rates of regional tectonic uplift and erosion, which would have favored the generation of telescoping processes related to mineralization process and the formation of the diatreme complex.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

All core samples were submitted to the ALS Laboratories in Mendoza, Argentina for preparation and analysis. All samples were analyzed for Au by fire assay/ AA finish 50g, plus a 48-element ultra-trace four acid digest with ICP-MS and ICP-AES finish. Minsud followed industry standard procedures for the work with a quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) program. Field duplicates, standards and blanks were included with all sample shipments to the principal laboratory. Minsud detected no significant QA/QC issues during review of the data.

Mr. Mario Alfaro, Professional Geoscientist, VP-Exploration of the Company, is a qualified person as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Alfaro visited the property and has read and approved the contents of this release.

About the Chita Valley Project, San Juan Province:

The Chita Valley Project is a large exploration stage porphyry system with classic alteration features, widespread porphyry style Cu-Mo-Ag-Au mineralization and associated gold and silver-bearing polymetallic veins of intermediate sulfide composition that conformed an outcropping porphyry system at Chita and a lithocap of a porphyry system at Chinchillones. San Juan Province of Argentina has a robust mining sector and recognizes the important economic benefits of responsible development of its substantial Mineral Resource endowment.

About Minsud Resources Corp.

Minsud is a mineral exploration company focused on exploring its flagship Chita Valley Cu-Mo- Au-Ag Project, in the Province of San Juan, Argentina. The Company also holds a 100% owned portfolio of selected early stage prospects, including 6,000 ha in Santa Cruz Province, Argentina.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:





