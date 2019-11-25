Minsud Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

TSX-V: MSR

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Minsud Resources Corp. (TSX-V:MSR) ("Minsud" or the "Company") announces that it intends to complete, subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), a non-brokered private placement of units of the Company ("Units") for gross proceeds of up to $450,000 (the "Private Placement") at $0.10 per Unit, with each Unit consisting of one common share of the Company (each, a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable into one Share at $0.15 for a term of two years from the date of issue.

The net proceeds will be used to continue exploring the Chita Valley Project as well as working capital and corporate overhead requirements.

No commission or finder's fee will be paid in connection with the Private Placement. The Shares will be subject to a hold period of four months and a day from their date of issuance. The Company expects to complete the Private Placement within 30 days.

A portion of the gross proceeds is expected to be subscribed for by insiders of the Company. Any such subscription will be considered to be a related party transaction within the meaning of TSX-V Policy 5.9 which incorporates Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). The Company intends to rely on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of such insider participation.

About Minsud Resources Corp.:

Minsud is a mineral exploration company focused on exploring its flagship Chita Valley Cu-Mo-Au-Ag Project, in the Province of San Juan, Argentina. The Company also holds a 100% owned portfolio of selected early stage prospects, including 6,000 ha in Santa Cruz Province, Argentina.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release includes certain information that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements about the announced private placement, strategic plans, spending commitments, future operations, results of exploration, anticipated financial results, future work programs, capital expenditures and objectives. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information including, but not limited to: the ability of the Company to complete the announced private placement; changes in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in Canada and Argentina or other countries in which the Company may carry on business in the future; operating or technical difficulties in connection with exploration and development activities; fluctuations in the currency markets (such as the Canadian dollar, Argentina peso, and the U.S. dollar); risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration and development (including environmental hazards or industrial accidents); risks relating to the credit worthiness or financial condition of suppliers and other parties with whom the Company does business; presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining, including those currently enacted in Argentina; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities; availability and increasing costs associated with operational inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities; business opportunities that may be presented to, or pursued by, the Company; challenges to, or difficulty in maintaining, the Company's title to properties; risks relating to the Company's ability to raise funds; fluctuations in commodity prices and the factors identified in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed on SEDAR. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking-information contained in this news release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: Alberto F. Orcoyen, President and Chief Executive Officer, info@minsud.com

