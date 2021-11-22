Ministry to withdraw all provincial charges against Utilebill Credit Corporation

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - On November 22, 2021, all provincial offence charges laid against Utilebill Credit Corporation under the Consumer Protection Act were withdrawn by the Ministry of Government and Consumer Services. After numerous hours of discussions, and weeks of work by both the Defence and Crown, a resolution was achieved that is within the public interest.

Despite the just outcome, this matter has garnered negative media attention for Utilebill and has caused them significant reputational harm in the process. This, in many respects, has been the most damaging aspect of the charges. "Utilebill prides itself on the quality of its services and ability to make the rental and sale of home services equipment more affordable for Canadian homeowners," the company stated through a representative. That the charges struck at the heart of this and compromised customers' trust in Utilebill has been the most troubling aspect of the charges, the representative went on to state.

The fact that the charges were laid based on a flimsy evidentiary basis and the prosecution conducted in a manner that was, at times, not in accordance with the standards expected of Crown counsel has been another troubling dimension to this case. "Utilebill was painted as being a predatory entity when this was simply not the case," said Pradeep Chand, counsel to Utilebill. Mr. Chand went on to state that the prosecution was problematic from the outset and that the withdrawal of the charges against Utilebill was the right disposition in the circumstances. "Had the Crown proceeded to trial, we would have vigorously defended Utilebill against these charges and, with all of the flaws inherent in the evidence, we were confident that Utilebill would have been exculpated." The fact is that Utilebill is a finance company and, accordingly, it does not engage any direct marketing or sales. "Utilebill is not out there pounding the pavement trying to sell home services and equipment. They are simply responsible for billing and financing," Mr. Chand went on to state.

Now that this matter has been resolved, Utilebill can begin working to repair the damage caused by these charges. "We are glad to put his matter behind us and look forward to serving our customers," the company's representative stated. "We want to thank the customers that have remained at our side throughout this ordeal and the parties that helped us set the record straight as to who we are and what we do as a company."

