OTTAWA, ON , April 21, 2024 /CNW/ - The federal government recently delivered Budget 2024: Fairness for Every Generation.

It is a plan to build a Canada that works better for everyone, where younger generations can get ahead, where their hard work pays off, and where they can buy a home—where everyone has a fair chance at a good middle class life.

Today the President of the Treasury Board, the Honourable Anita Anand, and Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, the Honourable Jenna Sudds, met with Invest Ottawa in Ottawa, Ontario to highlight Budget 2024's investments in:

The New Canada Carbon Rebate for Small Businesses to urgently return proceeds from the price on pollution from 2019-20 through 2023-24 to an estimated 600,000 businesses in provinces where the federal backstop applies, with 499 or fewer employees through a new refundable tax credit. This would deliver over $2.5 billion directly to these small- and medium-sized businesses.

to urgently return proceeds from the price on pollution from 2019-20 through 2023-24 to an estimated 600,000 businesses in provinces where the federal backstop applies, with 499 or fewer employees through a new refundable tax credit. This would deliver over directly to these small- and medium-sized businesses. Empowering Young Entrepreneurs with an investment of $60 million over five years for Futurpreneur Canada, a national not-for-profit organization that provides young entrepreneurs with access to financing, mentorship, and other business supports to help them launch and grow their business. By 2029, Futurpreneur Canada estimates this investment will enable an estimated 6,250 additional businesses owned by young Canadians to launch and scale-up their businesses.

with an investment of over five years for Futurpreneur Canada, a national not-for-profit organization that provides young entrepreneurs with access to financing, mentorship, and other business supports to help them launch and grow their business. By 2029, Futurpreneur Canada estimates this investment will enable an estimated 6,250 additional businesses owned by young Canadians to launch and scale-up their businesses. Investing in Canadian Start-ups with $200 million over two years, starting in 2026-27, on a cash basis, to increase access to venture capital for equity-deserving entrepreneurs, and to invest in underserved communities and outside key metropolitan hubs.

with over two years, starting in 2026-27, on a cash basis, to increase access to venture capital for equity-deserving entrepreneurs, and to invest in underserved communities and outside key metropolitan hubs. Boosting Government Procurement for Small- and Medium-Sized Businesses by announcing the government's intention to propose legislated procurement targets for small- and medium-sized businesses and innovative firms.

by announcing the government's intention to propose legislated procurement targets for small- and medium-sized businesses and innovative firms. Lifetime Capital Gains Exemption Increase from the current amount of $1,016,836 in capital gains tax-free on the sale of small business shares and farming and fishing property to $1.25 million , effective June 25, 2024 . The Lifetime Capital Gains Exemption will continue to be indexed to inflation thereafter. In 2025, Canadians with eligible capital gains of below $2.25 million will be better off under these changes.

Budget 2024 is a plan to deliver fairness for every generation.

First, the budget takes bold action to build more homes. Because the best way to make home prices more affordable is to increase supply—and quickly. It lays out a strategy to unlock 3.87 million new homes by 2031. Key measures include launching the new Public Lands for Homes Plan and Canada Rental Protection Fund, enhancing the Canadian Mortgage Charter, and creating a new Canadian Renters' Bill of Rights.

Second, it will help make life cost less. The budget builds on the government's transformative expansion of Canada's social safety net—$10-a-day child care, dental care for uninsured Canadians, the first phase of universal pharmacare—and advances the government's work to lower everyday costs for Canadians. This includes helping to stabilize the cost of groceries, cracking down on junk fees and lowering the costs of banking. Budget 2024 also makes transformative new investments, including a National School Food Program and the Canada Disability Benefit.

Third, this year's budget will grow the economy in a way that's shared by all. The government's plan will increase investment, enhance productivity, and encourage innovation. It will create good-paying and meaningful jobs, keep Canada at the economic forefront, and deliver new support to empower more of our best entrepreneurs and innovators. This includes attracting more investment in the net-zero economy by expanding and delivering the major economic investment tax credits, securing Canada's advantage as a leader in artificial intelligence, and investing in enhanced research grants that will provide younger generations with good jobs and new opportunities. And it means ensuring Indigenous Peoples share in this growth in a way that works for them.

Budget 2024 will also make Canada's tax system fairer by asking the wealthiest to pay a bit more—so that the government can invest in prosperity for every generation, and because it would be irresponsible and unfair to pass on more debt to the next generations. Budget 2024 is a responsible economic plan that upholds the fiscal objectives outlined in the 2023 Fall Economic Statement, and sees Canada maintain the lowest deficit- and net debt-to-GDP ratios in the G7.

"Our government first came to office with a vow to strengthen and expand the middle class. We delivered on that pledge by reducing poverty, especially for children and seniors, and creating millions of good jobs for Canadians. Our work isn't done. Budget 2024 renews our focus on unlocking the door to the middle class for millions of younger Canadians. We'll build more housing and help make life cost less. We will drive our economy toward growth that lifts everyone up. That is fairness for every generation."

- The Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance

"Small- and medium-sized businesses are the backbone our economy. Since 2015, we have been there to support Canadian business owners while helping more entrepreneurs succeed. Through Budget 2024, we are going even further to invest in Canadian start-ups and be there for small- and medium-sized businesses. We have a plan that will create good jobs, enhance productivity, and encourage game-changing innovation to keep Canada at the economic forefront."

- The Honourable Anita Anand, President of the Treasury Board

"Canada's small businesses keep main streets flourishing across the country, create jobs, and deliver the dream of entrepreneurship. It is essential that these businesses thrive so they can continue being the bedrock of our communities and our economy. Budget 2024 demonstrates our commitment to small businesses through the new Canada Carbon Rebate, the lifetime capital exemption increase, investing in Canadian start-ups, and boosting government procurement for small- and medium-sized businesses."

The Honourable Jenna Sudds, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

"Revitalizing our downtowns and strengthening our economy starts with supporting small businesses to succeed and thrive. For economic growth to reach the pace that is needed, existing businesses need support to stay competitive and scale-up. This Budget invests to make it easier for new businesses, including young entrepreneurs, to launch —and for existing businesses to grow by providing the tools businesses need to scale-up."

Yasir Naqvi, Member of Parliament for Ottawa Centre

"As an Immigrant Entrepreneur, I've seen firsthand the systemic barriers that can stifle business potential—limited access to capital, resources, and a network that often doesn't reflect our diverse backgrounds. Investment that addresses the specific needs of diverse founders and immigrant business owners, coupled with community collaboration, targeted programs and accessible expertise, is not just beneficial, it is essential. It empowers us to build successful businesses that contribute richly to Canada's economy and cultural fabric today and tomorrow."

Karla Briones, Founder and CEO, Immigrant Entrepreneur Canada

