Ministers Champagne Jourdain and Lafrenière announce improved access to government services in Nunavik

KUUJJUAQ, QC, Oct. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - The Minister of Employment and Minister Responsible for the Côte-Nord Region, Kateri Champagne Jourdain, and the Minister Responsible for Relations with the First Nations and the Inuit, Ian Lafrenière, announce, along with the Chairperson of the Kativik Regional Government (KRG), Hilda Snowball, the establishment of Services Nunavik, which will allow improved access to government services in Nunavik through new multiservice windows.

Better access to government services

Thanks to this agreement, the Inuit will have access to personalized services in the 14 Northern Villages of Nunavik. For this purpose, service agents of the KRG will receive customized training that will allow them to answer requests for general information about government services, to accompany people through administrative processes and to offer support regarding employment. This will make it possible to obtain personalized support to, for instance, submit an application for a retirement pension, make a change regarding Family Allowance, or request a birth, marriage or death certificate.

A partnership-based approach

This project results from a wide-ranging collaboration between the KRG and Services Québec. Frequent discussions between the various parties allowed the development of processes adapted to northern realities. Together, the partners will develop a service offer that is adapted to the local population, and training plans that fit the needs of KRG employees.

Quotes

"The establishment of Services Nunavik is excellent news for Northern Québec. Community members will have easier access to government services. The adapted approach that will be implemented will allow individuals and businesses to be better informed and better assisted through administrative processes, while also improving access to services concerning employability and skill development. This will answer concrete needs that were addressed to us! I want to sincerely thank the Kativik Regional Government and all the partners involved in establishing this unique model."

Kateri Champagne Jourdain, Minister of Employment and Minister Responsible for the Côte-Nord Region

"The deployment of Services Nunavik is a concrete example of collaboration between governments and partners on the ground. It means services by and for the Inuit, who know the realities of their communities better than anyone else."

Ian Lafrenière, Minister Responsible for Relations with the First Nations and the Inuit

"What a great example of the way cooperation between different government organizations can help answer the needs of communities with services that fit those needs! The Kativik Regional Government plays a key role in Nunavik, and this collaboration is essential to ensure that people in the region receive quality services."

Jean Boulet, Minister of Labour and Minister Responsible for the Mauricie Region, the Abitibi-Témiscamingue Region and the Nord-du-Québec Region

"Services Nunavik is an important step in building a service delivery framework that reflects the unique realities of our region and the service needs of Nunavimmiut. It is imperative for both of our governments that Nunavik receive equitable standards of service. I thank the Government of Québec for its commitment to work with the KRG as partners in the pursuit of standards of service and care experienced by the rest of Québec."

Hilda Snowball, Chairperson of the Kativik Regional Government

Highlights

The Services Québec mandate is integrated into the Sivunirmut Agreement, which also grants responsibilities to the KRG in matters of workforce training and skill development, youth services and services relating to the Québec Parental Insurance Plan.

The Government of Québec is granting close to $13 million to the KRG to expand mandates relating to the Sivunirmut Agreement and to deploy Services Nunavik. A sum of $2.55 million per year will be added to the amounts already granted to the KRG to fulfill those mandates, for a period of five years.

