Ministers promote integration of North American defence industrial base

WASHINGTON, Feb. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry and the Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of National Defence concluded a visit to Washington where they met with key business, industrial and political leaders to advance the Canada-U.S. economic and national security partnership.

Upon their arrival, the Ministers met with members of the United States Congress from both parties to discuss bilateral partnerships on key mutual priorities, including economic growth, security and defence.

During their three-day visit, the Ministers met with senior executives at major U.S. defence and aerospace companies, including Lockheed Martin, Boeing, General Dynamics and Raytheon. Together, they discussed opportunities for increased investments in Canada and additional partnerships with the Canadian industrial base. Reinforcing and further integrating North American defence industrial supply chains creates well-paying jobs, growth, and resilience on both sides of the border.

While in Washington, Minister Anand also met with U.S. Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin to discuss key priorities, including aid to Ukraine, NORAD modernization, and other pressing global security issues.

Finally, Ministers Anand and Champagne met with officials at the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to advance cybersecurity cooperation between Canada and the United States.

The Ministers concluded their visit by participating in a fireside chat at the Wilson Centre discussing a variety of topics including innovation in national security, strategic collaboration and industrial policy.

"More than ever, we need strong, resilient and secure continental supply chains for key commodities and in key sectors, including defence and aerospace. Reinforcing the Canada-U.S. economic and national security partnership will help businesses innovate, grow, create jobs and be more competitive on the world stage."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"The United States is Canada's closest ally, partner, and friend. Our unparalleled alliance ensures the safety and prosperity of both our peoples – and at this pivotal time for global security, our cooperation is more important than ever. Advancing the integration of our North American defence industrial base will create jobs, growth, and opportunities for Canadians, and help us provide the Canadian Armed Forces with the modern equipment that they need to keep us all safe."

– The Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of National Defence

Canada was the United States' largest trading partner in 2021, when bilateral trade in goods and services between the 2 countries was valued at over $1 trillion .

was largest trading partner in 2021, when bilateral trade in goods and services between the 2 countries was valued at over . Trade between Canada and the United States is built on long-standing binational supply chains, through which approximately 79% of Canadian goods exported to the United States are incorporated into U.S. supply chains.

and is built on long-standing binational supply chains, through which approximately 79% of Canadian goods exported to are incorporated into U.S. supply chains. Minister Champagne last travelled to Washington, D.C. in October 2022 to meet with his counterpart, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo .

