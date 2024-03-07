Minister Wilkinson Advances Global Cooperation, Resource Security and Sustainable Mining at World's Premier Mining Convention, PDAC 2024

TORONTO, March 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada is a mining nation, and critical minerals are essential for the global energy transition. Critical minerals are not just the building blocks of clean technology like solar panels and electric vehicle batteries — they are a key ingredient for creating middle-class jobs and growing a strong, globally competitive Canadian economy.

The move toward a global net-zero economy is significantly increasing the demand for critical minerals and the clean technologies they enable around the world, creating a generational opportunity for Canadian workers and Canadian businesses. Concurrent geopolitical dynamics have caused Canada and other like-minded countries to reflect on the need to have stable and secure supplies of these resources and technologies and to produce them in a way that advances climate and nature goals in meaningful consultation and partnership with Indigenous Peoples.

It is in this context that representatives from governments and businesses around the world gathered this week in Toronto for the annual Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention — the world's premier annual exploration and mining event, attended by up to 30,000 individuals from more than 130 countries.

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, and Marc G. Serré, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, participated in events throughout PDAC 2024, helping to position Canada as the global supplier of choice for critical minerals and the clean energy sources and technologies they enable while simultaneously supporting Canada's continued leadership in.

While at PDAC, Minister Wilkinson engaged with senior leaders in the mining and clean-tech sectors as well as Indigenous leaders from across Canada to share updates on Canada's progress under the $3.8-billion Critical Minerals Strategy and hear about recent successes and challenges in the sustainable development of Canada's mineral wealth.

Minister Wilkinson and Parliamentary Secretary Serré also announced significant investments in Canada's minerals sector and international support for Environmental, Social and Governance best practices, including:

over $4.49 million to Magneto Investments Limited Partnership under the Critical Minerals Research, Development and Demonstration Program;

to Magneto Investments Limited Partnership under the Critical Minerals Research, Development and Demonstration Program; over $10.4 million for seven critical minerals focused mining projects under the Indigenous Natural Resource Partnerships program;

for seven critical minerals focused mining projects under the Indigenous Natural Resource Partnerships program; the launch of the Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund Indigenous Grant, with up to $13.5 million in funding available until March 31, 2030 , of which $3.5 million is now available for the first call for proposals; and,

in funding available until , of which is now available for the first call for proposals; and, a $1.95-million investment under the Global Partnerships Initiative to enhance the capacity of mineral-rich countries to put in place appropriate policy and regulations for the climate smart extraction, processing and recycling of minerals needed for low-carbon technologies through knowledge sharing, peer-to-peer exchanges and awareness raising.

Canada is a global leader in sustainable mineral development and mining innovation. As one of only two countries with the minerals and metals required for lithium-ion battery production, Canada is on the leading edge of the sustainable development and supply of critical minerals and associated value chains, both at home and around the world. Investments announced at PDAC will help spur further sustainable development of Canada's mineral wealth while creating good jobs for Canadian workers and reducing harmful carbon emissions, just as the science of climate change tells us we must.

Also at PDAC, Minister Wilkinson advanced international collaboration with key partners and allies, including:

co-chairing a meeting of the Canada-U.S. Energy Transition Task Force, focused on critical minerals, with American Ambassador to Canada , David Cohen , and Sarah Ladislaw , Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Climate and Energy, National Security Council;

, , and , Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Climate and Energy, National Security Council; releasing the Canada-Australia Joint Statement on Critical Minerals with Australian Minister of Resources and Northern Australia , the Honourable Madeleine King;

, the Honourable Madeleine King; renewing the Canada-Chile Memorandum of Understanding on Critical Minerals and the Sustainable Development of Minerals and Metals with the Honourable Aurora Williams, Minister of Mining; and,

participating in the 2024 International Mines Ministers Summit that brought together 17 countries to discuss international mining best practices and ESG standards, cross-jurisdictional knowledge sharing and increased international mineral security.

Canada continues to work with like-minded allies to ensure increased diversity and resiliency in mineral supply chains as well as new economic and investment opportunities that will result in good jobs and sustainable growth.

This week's work at PDAC is part of a concentrated effort by the Government of Canada to position itself as a global supplier of choice for minerals, metals and the clean technologies and energy sources they enable — to fight climate change, create good jobs and increase global mineral security.

Quotes

"I look forward to continuing to work with partners, both nationally and globally, in the development of sustainable minerals and green mining. Critical minerals are not just the building blocks of clean technology like solar panels and electric vehicle batteries — they are a key ingredient for creating economic opportunities for Canadian workers and Canadian businesses."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Canada's mining sector is dynamic, innovative and sustainable. These facts are underlined each year at PDAC, where innovators, academics, sector leaders and Indigenous communities gather to showcase Canada's mining advantage. As we continue to drive toward a more sustainable future, our resources will be in higher demand than ever. We know that mining has provided livelihoods and good jobs for communities across the country for generations and will continue to do so."

Marc G. Serré

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

Quick Facts

Since the launch of the Canadian Critical Minerals Strategy in December 2022, significant progress has been made, including these highlights:

Launched the $1.5-billion Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund for clean energy and transportation infrastructure projects, and proposals from the first call for proposals are currently in review,

Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund for clean energy and transportation infrastructure projects, and proposals from the first call for proposals are currently in review, Allocated $249 million , through the Strategic Innovation Fund, to two major critical minerals projects — E3 Lithium and Rio Tinto Fer et Titane — to support the responsible production of lithium, titanium and scandium for the EV battery and advanced manufacturing sectors respectively.

, through the Strategic Innovation Fund, to two major critical minerals projects — E3 Lithium and Rio Tinto Fer et Titane — to support the responsible production of lithium, titanium and scandium for the EV battery and advanced manufacturing sectors respectively. Collaborated with industry on 31 research and development projects, covering battery minerals, mining value from waste, rare earth element processing and regulatory development through the Critical Minerals Research, Development and Demonstration (CMRDD) program through Wave 1 of the funding stream with up to $14 million available for projects, with Wave 2 projects currently in review.

available for projects, with Wave 2 projects currently in review. Announced eight critical mineral projects under CMRDD Wave 1 funding stream, valued over $22 million , to improve the feasibility of producing or commercializing novel technologies and innovative process designs and enhance the environmental performance of production methods. Also launched Wave 2 with $40 million available for projects, which are currently being assessed.

, to improve the feasibility of producing or commercializing novel technologies and innovative process designs and enhance the environmental performance of production methods. Also launched Wave 2 with available for projects, which are currently being assessed. Launched the Critical Minerals Geoscience and Data initiative with up to $10 million available to advance the availability of valuable data and insights on the location, quality and economic feasibility of critical minerals resources.

available to advance the availability of valuable data and insights on the location, quality and economic feasibility of critical minerals resources. Committed $1 million under the Global Partnerships Initiative to support the development and international offerings of the University of British Columbia's Bradshaw Research Institute for Minerals and Mining Executive Micro Certificate in Economic Leadership for Mining program, demonstrating Canada's commitment to the Energy Resources Governance Initiative. Also announced $5.4 million in funding to the International Institute of Sustainable Development to support their ongoing role as the Secretariat of the Intergovernmental Forum on Mining, Minerals, Metals and Sustainable Development.

Related Information

Follow us on LinkedIn

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

For further information: Contacts: Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6100, [email protected]; Carolyn Svonkin, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Canada, 343-597-1725, [email protected]