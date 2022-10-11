Over $11.7 million across rural Manitoba to support economic growth, development of community spaces, and tourism initiatives.

PORTAGE LA PRAIRIE, MB, Oct. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Rural and remote communities are crucial to Canada's success, and they are leading the way in our economic recovery. The opportunities for further development in rural Canada are unique and wide-ranging. The Government of Canada understands the unique needs of rural businesses and the vital role they play in Canada's economic recovery, and is assisting them to ensure that innovative businesses can continue to thrive and grow in rural and remote communities, so they can create good-paying jobs, attract new residents and build an economy that benefits everyone.

Minister Vandal announces federal support for businesses and communities across rural Manitoba (CNW Group/Prairies Economic Development Canada)

Today, while visiting the Fort la Reine Museum in Portage la Prairie, the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan, announced $11,796,593 in federal investments for 24 projects in communities across rural Manitoba. This announcement included projects funded through the Jobs and Growth Fund, the Business Scale-Up and Productivity program, the Canada Community Revitalization Fund, and the Tourism Relief Fund, all administered by PrairiesCan in Manitoba.

Projects announced today include:

Elmer's Welding and Manufacturing Ltd. received $3,339,000 to expand manufacturing capacity and operating efficiency by investing in advanced manufacturing technology, process optimization, personnel and training in Altona .

received to expand manufacturing capacity and operating efficiency by investing in advanced manufacturing technology, process optimization, personnel and training in . Spenst Brothers Premium Meats received $2,850,000 to expand meat processing and frozen pizza production capacity in Winkler .

received to expand meat processing and frozen pizza production capacity in . Agi3 LTD. received $2,766,000 to commercialize an AI-driven crop insurance platform in Oak Bluff .

received to commercialize an AI-driven crop insurance platform in . Rural Municipality of Ritchot received $449,175 to create a marketplace on Main Street in St. Adolphe

received to create a marketplace on Main Street in Communities Economic Development Fund received $400,000 to help local entrepreneurs launch new tourism businesses and help existing tourism operators grow their operations.

received to help local entrepreneurs launch new tourism businesses and help existing tourism operators grow their operations. Rural Municipality of West St. Paul received $137,250 to create a playground and walking trail in West St. Paul .

received to create a playground and walking trail in . Rapid City Museum received $25,493 to build a memorial garden at the Rapid City Museum in Rapid City .

Quotes

"Rural communities across our country are instrumental in the overall health of Canada's economy. The projects announced today represent a wide range of initiatives and demonstrate the unique needs and opportunities for rural communities and businesses. While visiting small towns across the Prairies, I'm always impressed by the revitalization, growth, and economic development that's happening, being led by the people who live and work here. And that is especially true for communities here in Manitoba."

–The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan

"The funding we have received from PrairiesCan has been instrumental in moving us from our research and development phase, into scaling us for operations. Our advanced, artificial intelligence-based crop insurance platform will bring much needed modernization for Farmers, but we needed support to move forward. We have been able to recruit highly qualified talent into key positions, something that would have been incredibly difficult without the support we have received from PrairiesCan."

–Ray Bouchard, President & CEO, Agi3 Ltd.

"Investments into projects like our civic site will not only improve community but bring new economic opportunity to the region."

–Chris Ewen, Mayor of Ritchot

Quick facts

Business Scale-up and Productivity (BSP) advances PrairiesCan's strategic priorities. It supports high-growth businesses that are seeking to improve productivity, scale-up and commercialize technology. It offers interest-free, repayable funding to incorporated businesses.

The Jobs and Growth Fund (JGF) provides funding to businesses and organizations to help create jobs and position local economies for long-term growth. The fund, delivered by Canada's regional development agencies (RDAs), provides $700 million nationally over 3 years. This includes up to $70 million dedicated to businesses created after January 2020 that meet eligibility criteria.

regional development agencies (RDAs), provides nationally over 3 years. This includes up to dedicated to businesses created after that meet eligibility criteria. The Canada Communities Revitalization Fund (CCRF) is helping communities across Canada build and improve community infrastructure projects so they can rebound from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. With a national allocation of $500 million over two years, the Fund's purpose is to support not-for-profit organizations, municipalities, public institutions, and Indigenous communities on the road to economic recovery.

build and improve community infrastructure projects so they can rebound from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. With a national allocation of over two years, the Fund's purpose is to support not-for-profit organizations, municipalities, public institutions, and Indigenous communities on the road to economic recovery. The Tourism Relief Fund supports tourism businesses and organizations to adapt their operations to meet public health requirements while investing in products and services to facilitate their future growth. With a budget of $500 million over 2 years (ending March 31, 2023 ), including $485 million in regional priorities funding administered by Canada's regional development agencies.

Backgrounder

The Government of Canada is providing over $11.7 million to support 24 projects across rural Manitoba.

PrairiesCan is investing over $2.7 million in one project through the Jobs and Growth Fund (JGF), more than $6.1 million in two (2) projects through the Business Scale-Up and Productivity Fund, over $1.9 million in sixteen (16) projects through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF), and $927,758 in five (5) projects through the Tourism Relief Fund (TRF).

The combined $11,796,593 investment in Manitoba's rural economies will support the expansion of manufacturing capacity, the development of advanced digital agriculture tools, the revitalization of community spaces, and supporting tourism initiatives as the industry continues its economic recovery.

Jobs and Growth Fund

JGF provides funding to businesses and organizations to help create jobs and position local economies for long-term growth. The Fund, delivered by Canada's regional development agencies (RDAs), provides $700 million nationally over three years. Today, one JGF project funded through PrairiesCan was announced:

Agi3 LTD. ($2,766,000)

Commercialize an AI-driven crop insurance platform in Oak Bluff , Manitoba.

Business Scale-Up and Productivity Program

Through the BSP program, the Government of Canada is supporting high-growth businesses that are seeking to improve productivity, scale-up and commercialize technology. It offers interest-free, repayable funding to incorporated businesses. The BSP program supports incorporated high-growth businesses that have been operating in the Prairie Provinces for a minimum of 2 years. Two Manitoba BSP recipients receiving funding through PrairiesCan were announced today:

Elmer's Welding and Manufacturing Ltd. ($3,339,000)

Expand manufacturing capacity and operating efficiency by investing in advanced manufacturing technology, process optimization, personnel and training in Altona, Manitoba .

Expand manufacturing capacity and operating efficiency by investing in advanced manufacturing technology, process optimization, personnel and training in . Manitoba LTD. (Spenst Brothers Premium Meats o/a Spenst Bros.) ($2,850,000)

Expand meat processing and frozen pizza production capacity in Winkler .

Tourism Relief Fund

Launched in July 2021, the TRF helps organizations and businesses in the tourism sector adapt their operations due to the pandemic, and offer new or enhanced products and services to help the sector attract more domestic and international visitors and prepare for future growth. Today, five Manitoba TRF projects funded through PrairiesCan were announced:

Eagle Nest Lodge Inc. ($99,999)

Introduce fly-in/out corporate packages at a remote lodge in the Whiteshell region.

Introduce fly-in/out corporate packages at a remote lodge in the region. Eastern Manitoba Tourism Association Inc. ($58,500)

Develop a digital travel guide on an app in order to provide an information resource for visitors to the Eastman region.

Develop a digital travel guide on an app in order to provide an information resource for visitors to the region. The Town of Churchill ( $269,260 )

Support downtown enhancement and new signature events in Churchill.

Support downtown enhancement and new signature events in Churchill. Twenty-One Ventures Inc. ($99,999)

Install a floating inflatable waterpark in Pinawa .

Install a floating inflatable waterpark in . Communities Economic Development Fund ($400,000)

Help local entrepreneurs launch new tourism businesses and help existing tourism operators grow their operations.

Canada Community Revitalization Fund

As part of Canada's COVID-19 Economic Response Plan, the CCRF helps communities across Canada build and improve community infrastructure projects. With a national investment of $500 million over 2 years, the Fund's purpose is to help not-for-profit organizations, municipalities, and other community groups, as well as Indigenous communities build new community infrastructure and revitalize existing ones , continue to bring people back to public spaces, create jobs, and stimulate local economies. Today, 16 Manitoba CCRF recipients receiving funding through PrairiesCan were announced:

Centennial Community Club Inc. ($17,217)

Improve accessibility at BDO Centre (commonly known as the Portage Centennial Arena) for the community in Portage la Prairie.

Improve accessibility at BDO Centre (commonly known as the Portage Centennial Arena) for the community in Portage la Prairie. Fort la Reine Museum, Pioneer Village & Tourist Bureau Inc. ($25,000)

Restore bastions at Fort la Reine Museum in Portage la Prairie.

Restore bastions at Fort la Reine Museum in Portage la Prairie. The Sperling Community Centre District ($8,000)

Restore the Sperling Park basketball court by installing a new concrete pad.

Restore the Sperling Park basketball court by installing a new concrete pad. The Westside Community Church, Mennonite Brethren ($40,000)

Establish a community resource centre in downtown Morden .

Establish a community resource centre in downtown . Manitoba Agricultural Museum Inc. ($16,606)

Renovate the Pioneer Centre in Austin .

Renovate the Pioneer Centre in . Manitoba Association Inc. o/a Main Street Revitalization ($28,525)

Revitalize Main Street in Russell .

Revitalize Main Street in . Arborg & District Multi-cultural Heritage Village Inc. ($51,000)

Construct an outdoor stage at the riverbank in Arborg .

Construct an outdoor stage at the riverbank in . Corporation du Site Historique Enfant-Jésus Heritage Site District ($51,783)

Renovate the exterior space of the Dawson Trail Museum in Richer.

Renovate the exterior space of the Dawson Trail Museum in Richer. Rural Municipality of Headingley ($500,000)

Revitalize outdoor recreation at Phoenix Community Centre in Headingley ,

Revitalize outdoor recreation at Phoenix Community Centre in , Rural Municipality of Montcalm ($125,874)

Revitalize the downtown area in St. Jean Baptiste .

Revitalize the downtown area in . Rural Municipality of Ritchot ($449,175)

Create a marketplace on Main Street in St. Adolphe

Create a marketplace on Main Street in Rural Municipality of St. Clements ($188,063)

Build outdoor covered gathering areas and plant trees in Narol.

Build outdoor covered gathering areas and plant trees in Narol. Rural Municipality of West St. Paul ( $137,250 )

Create a playground and walking trail in West St. Paul.

Create a playground and walking trail in West St. Paul. Stony Mountain Community Association Inc. ($27,849)

Revitalize Centennial Park in Stony Mountain.

Revitalize Centennial Park in Stony Mountain. Stony Mountain Community Centre Inc. ($222,000)

Renovate the Community Centre in Stony Mountain.

Renovate the Community Centre in Stony Mountain. Rapid City Museum Inc. ($25,493)

Build a memorial garden at the Rapid City Museum in Rapid City .

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow PrairiesCan on Twitter and LinkedIn

Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-9378 TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388

SOURCE Prairies Economic Development Canada

For further information: Kyle Allen, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, [email protected]; Amanda Houssin, A/Director, Policy, Planning and External Relations, Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected]