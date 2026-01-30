Federal support for the Alberta Velodrome Association will put world-class infrastructure into action for Edmonton's local community and Canada's high-performance athletes

EDMONTON, AB, Jan. 30, 2026 /CNW/ - Strong communities are built on spaces that bring people together to stay active, whether they are training for the podium or enjoying a weekend with family. Modern, multipurpose facilities are essential for promoting local health while also providing the elite infrastructure necessary for Canadians to compete on the world stage.

Today, the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan), announced a federal investment of $1,025,000 for the Alberta Velodrome Association. This funding supports the operation of the specialized Cycling and Triathlon Centre located within the newly opened Coronation Park Sports and Recreation Centre. The project is also supported by financial contributions from the Government of Alberta and the City of Edmonton, showcasing the power of collaboration.

The Coronation Park Sports and Recreation Centre is the first purpose-built year-round indoor triathlon competition and training complex in North America, housing a 50-metre pool, a 333-metre running track, and a 250-metre Category A velodrome. While the City of Edmonton operates the overall complex, the Alberta Velodrome Association manages the specialized cycling and triathlon programming that makes the centre a premier destination for excellence.

Federal funding through PrairiesCan will enable the Alberta Velodrome Association to:

Put the track into action by managing day-to-day training programs and specialized analysis tools for both community members and high-performance Canadian athletes.

Attract world-class competitions, including UCI-sanctioned events, that drive sport tourism and support Edmonton's hospitality sector.

Provide elite technical tools, such as sport-tech analysis and precision timing, ensuring our national teams can train on home soil with world-class accuracy.

Develop local talent by offering introductory programs that invite the public to experience the speed and excitement of track cycling in a safe, approachable environment.

Quotes

"The Coronation Park Sports and Recreation Centre, is a game-changer for Edmonton's economy and a major win for Albertans and Canadian athletes. By supporting the Alberta Velodrome Association, our federal government is putting the centre's Category A cycling facility into action--attracting world-class competitions that fill our hotels while providing a vibrant space for Edmontonians to stay active. This is how we build a stronger, more resilient Canada."

–The Honourable Eleanor Olszewksi, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan)

"Coronation Park will put Edmonton on the map as a premier sport and recreation destination, where Alberta's athletes can train and compete at the highest level right here at home. Alberta's government was proud to invest $850,000 in this project to strengthen community connections and unlock lasting economic and social benefits for all Albertans. By supporting community facilities like this, we're ensuring Alberta continues to be the best place to live, work and play."

–Tanya Fir, Minister of Arts, Culture and Status of Women, Government of Alberta

"This is not just a facility - it is a destination, a community connector and a place where many amazing memories have been made, and will continue to be made. Beyond supporting community wellbeing, this project also serves as vital social infrastructure and a hub for economic development through its diverse services and resources. I look forward to the opening, and I am confident this facility will be beloved by residents, visitors and athletes."

–Mayor Andrew Knack, City of Edmonton

"The Alberta Velodrome Association is deeply grateful for this investment, which reflects the strength of an extraordinary partnership among AVA, Do North Events, the City of Edmonton, the Province of Alberta, and the Government of Canada, through PrairiesCan and the support of Minister Olszewski. Together, we are bringing a world-class facility to life--expanding access across all ages, embracing diversity, and building pathways from grassroots participation to high-performance sport. In doing so, we are positioning Edmonton as a hub for sport development, economic growth, and meaningful community impact, with benefits that will resonate across Western Canada."

–Scott Fisher, President, Alberta Velodrome Association

Quick facts

Coronation Park Sports and Recreation Centre is a facility that meets community recreational needs, while also creating opportunities for high-calibre triathlon and cycling training and events.

The integration of the Peter Hemingway Aquatic Centre into Coronation Park Sports and Recreation Centre makes this the first purpose-built year-round indoor triathlon competition and training centre in North America.

The 250-metre velodrome (cycling track) within the Coronation Park Sports and Recreation Centres is one of only three indoor velodromes across North America to meet Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) Category A standard which is required to host many cycling related competitive events.

The accredited high-quality facilities available at the Coronation Park Sports and Recreation Centre, as well as marketing efforts led through the Cycling and Triathlon Centre, have contributed to Edmonton being awarded the 2026 Cycling Canada Junior & U17 Track Championships and the 2027 World Triathlon Multisport Championships.

PrairiesCan investment is provided through the Community Economic Development and Diversification (CEDD) program.

