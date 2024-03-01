Over $1.6 million of PrairiesCan funding to grow the green economy in Manitoba

WINNIPEG, MB, March 1, 2024 /CNW/ - A new collaboration in Manitoba shows the federal government is making progress to achieve the objectives of the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy to create more prosperity in communities across the region. The framework is a new approach for governments, businesses, and communities to work together more closely with partners to build on the economic strengths of Prairie provinces.

Minister Vandal announces federal investment to accelerate Manitoba’s green advantage through small- and medium-sized enterprises (CNW Group/Prairies Economic Development Canada)

Today, the Honorable Dan Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan announced an investment of over $1.6 million to the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce to develop and implement Manitoba's Green Advantage, and the Small- and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) Green Assessment Program. This investment is expected to grow the Green Prairie Economy momentum by helping 60 SMEs identify opportunities to increase their capacity to export sustainable green products and services. Funds are from the Regional Innovation Ecosystems Program.

Rich in critical minerals and clean energy sources and a unique world-class transportation infrastructure, Manitoba has many green economic opportunities. Home to innovative entrepreneurship – the province is an ideal place for businesses seeking to leverage its competitive advantage. This investment will build on Manitoba's strengths, support SMEs and industries to act towards growing green economic opportunities in close partnership.

With partners like the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce, the Government of Canada is investing in Manitoba SMEs so they can continue to create sustainable, and good -paying jobs today, and into the future.

Quotes

"A Green Prairie Economy means strong, resilient businesses and communities with more opportunities for good paying jobs across the region. The Manitoba Chambers of Commerce is perfectly positioned to work with business and community leaders to advance the green economy, and I look forward to greater collaboration between SMEs, businesses, and governments as we work together on a roadmap to ensure no one is left behind as we build the green Prairie economy."

–The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan

"This support underscores the shared commitment to a sustainable future and the opportunity for Manitoba to be a global leader with our Green Economy advantage. We believe that through our partnerships with other organizations and the Chamber network we can help guide our province towards a greener, more sustainable future, but also create significant opportunities for Manitoba businesses and residents. Through this program, we aim to unlock the significant potential of Manitoba's economy; fostering innovation, creating jobs, and improving the quality of life for all Manitobans."

–Chuck Davidson, President and CEO, Manitoba Chambers of Commerce

"As a purpose driven business Assiniboine Credit Union understands how growing the green economy will create better paying jobs, support technological innovation, build more resilient communities, advance reconciliation, and address critical environmental challenges. Building green economy capacity within our business community is key to creating a more sustainable future for all Manitobans. We know that our small and medium-sized businesses members, and the communities we serve, can benefit from the PrairiesCan funding announced today by Minister Vandal."

–Kevin Sitka, President & CEO, Assiniboine Credit Union

Quick facts

PrairiesCan's Regional Innovation Ecosystems program assists not-for-profits; business accelerators, incubators, and similar organizations to develop and increase their reach.

The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan, was named, under the Building a Green Prairie Economy Act to lead extensive consultations across the Prairies to inform the development of a Framework that was tabled in Parliament on December 11, 2023 .

to lead extensive consultations across the Prairies to inform the development of a Framework that was tabled in Parliament on . The consultations last year with Prairie provinces, municipal and Indigenous governments, industry, labour organizations and people living and working on the Prairies were the largest in PrairiesCan's history. The object was to gain input and insights on better federal coordination and closer collaboration with partners to create jobs and grow a strong, sustainable, and inclusive Prairie economy that benefits everyone.

Future federal collaboration with sectors across the Prairie economy will build on opportunities to address challenges such as those related to supply chains, climate action, energy, and electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure.

