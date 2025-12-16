WINNIPEG, MB, Dec. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - From buses and fire trucks to agricultural machinery and mining equipment, Manitoba's heavy equipment and vehicle (HEV) sector powers global markets and Canadian jobs. With exports to over 80 countries, this cluster supports a robust domestic supply chain and is vital to Canada's industrial strength. Governments and industry are working together to accelerate innovation and capitalize on new opportunities, further cementing Manitoba as a global leader in HEV manufacturing.

Today, the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan) announced a federal investment of $3.3 million to help establish the Innovation Garage at RRC Polytech, in partnership with the Vehicle Technology Centre, the Province of Manitoba, and private-sector partners. This amount is in addition to the $3.3 million investment made by the Government of Manitoba by the Honourable Jamie Moses, Minister of Business, Mining, Trade and Job Creation.

The project will expand RRC Polytech's capabilities to deliver industry-led innovation and productivity improvements by establishing:

space for industrial-scale collaborative applied research and development for the HEV cluster

a microgrid lab focused on energy innovation and EV infrastructure, and

a hydrogen and fuel cell lab to advance clean propulsion systems and other new technologies.

These new facilities will enhance opportunities for students, researchers, and businesses to collaborate. This will help small- and medium-sized enterprises in Manitoba adopt new technologies, strengthen workforce skills, and bring more made-in-Canada innovations to market.

The project will also support the Vehicle Technology Centre's Clean Technology and Advanced Manufacturing program, which helps manufacturers leverage their investments in industrial applied research and development.

This endeavour -- driven by industry and backed by government support -- is an example of the collaboration at the heart of the federal government's new Prairie Partnership Initiative, which aims to grow the economy by supporting ambitious ideas, streamlining supply chains and making it easier for business owners and proponents to ensure federal programs are responsive to regional needs. In this case, reinforcing Manitoba's leadership in clean tech and advanced manufacturing, and ensuring Canada's heavy equipment and heavy-duty vehicle sector stays globally competitive and continues to build one strong Canadian economy.

Quotes

"Building a stronger, more competitive Canadian economy means investing in the Prairies' unique strengths. And this is exactly why we are supporting the Vehicle Technology Centre and expanding applied research capacity at RRC Polytech. Our new government is helping Manitoba's heavy equipment and vehicle sector innovate, adopt new technologies, and create good jobs for workers and opportunities for local business. Together we are strengthening Canada's clean industrial economy and ensuring we build Canada strong."

–The Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada

"This investment builds on the strength of Manitoba's heavy equipment and vehicle sector which exports around the world and supports thousands of good jobs right here at home. By partnering with industry and RRC Polytech, we're helping companies adopt new technologies, scale up, and bring more made-in-Manitoba innovations to the global market"

–The Honourable Jamie Moses, Minister of Business, Mining, Trade and Job Creation

"Manitoba's heavy vehicle and equipment manufacturers drive market leadership through ongoing innovation. Today's announcement will allow our manufacturers to conduct industrial-scale advanced research on site at Red River College Polytech in collaboration with academic researchers, suppliers, and contractors. Combined with the Clean Technology and Advanced Manufacturing program funding announced today, this investment will accelerate innovation in our regional cluster and build the research expertise needed for continued success"

–Ron Vanderwees, President and CEO, Vehicle Technology Centre Inc.

"The Innovation Garage at RRC Polytech is about preparing Manitoba's manufacturing sector for the challenges and opportunities of a changing world. As industries transition to cleaner energy and work to address climate change, this investment provides the technology, expertise, and collaborative space needed to innovate. Together, we're building solutions that make our province more competitive and more sustainable for generations to come."

–Fred Meier, President and CEO, RRC Polytech

Quick facts

PrairiesCan's Regional Innovation Ecosystems (RIE) program aims to grow and nurture priority sectors across the Prairies, ensuring businesses have the support they need to innovate, scale up, and compete globally.

Manitoba's HEV cluster includes Over 25 Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), supports more than 9,000 direct jobs, and generates $2.5 billion in exports to over 80 countries.

PrairiesCan and the Government of Manitoba are investing $3.3 million each to help establish the Innovation Garage at RRC Polytech for a total investment of over $6.6 million.

Manitoba's heavy equipment and vehicle cluster contains OEM's that manufacture emergency vehicles such as firetrucks, transit and motor coach buses, tractors, mining vehicles, construction equipment, and agricultural implements.

The Prairie Partnership Initiative is a strategic mechanism focused on building economic growth through a simple streamlined engagement process to leverage strategic federal investments to advance transformative projects in Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta.

