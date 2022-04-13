Minister Vandal announces Budget 2022 housing investments in Northwest Territories

YELLOWKNIFE, NT, April 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Crown–Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada

Today, the Minister of Northern Affairs, the Honourable Daniel Vandal, and Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories, highlighted Budget 2022 investments in housing.

Through Budget 2022: A Plan to Grow Our Economy and Make Life More Affordable, the Government of Canada makes targeted and responsible investments to create good jobs, grow our economy and build a Canada where nobody gets left behind.

Budget 2022 is investing in Canadians and making life more affordable. New investments in housing build on historic housing and infrastructure funding made in Budget 2021. Budget 2022 proposes $150 million over two years to support affordable housing and related infrastructure in the North. Of this amount, $60 million would be provided to the Government of the Northwest Territories. This flexible funding will allow partners to continue to advance their immediate and most pressing housing and infrastructure needs.

Access to safe and affordable housing is also critical to improving health and social outcomes and to ensuring a better future for Indigenous communities and children. Building on more than $2.7 billion to support housing in Indigenous communities since 2015, Budget 2022 proposes to provide $4.3 billion toward improving and expanding Indigenous housing in Canada.

Targeted infrastructure investments and distinctions-based funding represent another important step on the path of reconciliation between the government and Indigenous Peoples.

Budget 2022 takes significant steps that will help build more homes and make housing more affordable for Indigenous Peoples, regardless of where they live, which is why it further proposes to invest $300 million to co-develop and launch an Urban, Rural and Northern Indigenous Housing Strategy.

Everyone should have a safe and affordable place to call home. Budget 2022 housing measures are the most ambitious plan that Canada has ever had to solve this fundamental problem, and these measures include critical investments to address the unique challenges faced by northern and Indigenous communities in accessing safe, adequate and affordable housing.

Through Budget 2022: A Plan to Grow Our Economy and Make Life More Affordable, the Government of Canada is making good on its commitments to continue to invest—year after year—in building more homes for a growing country, to help build strong and resilient northern and Indigenous communities and provide the homes that all Canadians need.

Quotes

"Budget 2022 is about helping people who are struggling to afford housing and making sure that Canadians have access to safe and affordable homes. Supporting immediate infrastructure and housing needs, here in the North and Arctic—as prioritized by northern and Indigenous partners—and across Canada will build healthier, safer and more prosperous communities; create good-paying jobs; and serve to build a stronger and more resilient Canadian economy for years to come."

The Honourable Daniel Vandal, P.C., M.P.

Minister of Northern Affairs

"Over the last few years, the partnership between the Government of Canada and the Government of the Northwest Territories has seen great successes, and we continue to work together to address the territory's housing needs. Based on this partnership, the Northwest Territories is currently undergoing the largest expansion of public housing units the territory has seen in over 20 years. The 2022 federal budget will allow us to build on these successes and put Housing NWT in a better position to make continued critical investment in our public housing program. By working collaboratively, we can help make housing across the Northwest Territories more affordable and accessible to residents most in need."

The Honourable Paulie Chinna

Minister responsible for Housing, Northwest Territories

"Budget 2022 recognizes the critical need to respond to the housing crisis in Canada, and especially for northern and Indigenous Canadians. This budget provides the tools that will empower our partners to create made-in-the-North solutions to address our unique housing needs and to help grow and strengthen our communities."

Michael McLeod

Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories

"Diversity of housing options is a key Council priority and part of the City's vision for an inclusive and prosperous community. Municipalities are on the frontlines of the housing crisis and significant action is needed to address the rising costs of home ownership for northern residents, who already face a high cost of living. The City of Yellowknife welcomes investments that enhance the availability and diversity of affordable housing options, supporting our commitment to make our community a better place to live."

Rebecca Alty

Mayor, City of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories

Quick facts

Budget 2022 proposes $150 million over two years, starting in 2022–23, to support affordable housing and related infrastructure in the North. Of this amount, $60 million would be provided to the Government of the Northwest Territories Nunavut, $60 million to the Government of Nunavut and $30 million to the Government of Yukon .

over seven years, starting in 2022–23, to accelerate work in closing Indigenous housing gaps as follows: $2.4 billion over five years to support First Nations housing on reserves

$565 million over five years to support housing in First Nations Self-Governing and Modern Treaty Holders communities

$845 million over seven years to support housing in Inuit communities

$190 million over seven years for housing in Métis communities.

over five years to co-develop and launch an Urban, Rural and Northern Indigenous Housing Strategy. Additional measures in Budget 2022 to make housing more affordable include:

$4 billion over five years, starting in 2022–23, to launch a new Housing Accelerator Fund, with a target of creating 100,000 net new housing units over the next five years

$1.5 billion over two years, starting in 2022–23, to extend the Rapid Housing Initiative to create at least 6,000 new affordable housing units, with at least 25% of funding going toward women-focused housing projects

$2.9 billion in funding, on a cash basis, under the National Housing Co-Investment Fund to accelerate the creation of up to 4,300 new units and the repair of up to 17,800 units for the Canadians who need them most

$475 million in 2022–23 to provide a one-time $500 payment to those facing housing affordability challenges

reallocating $500 million of funding on a cash basis from the National Housing Co-Investment Fund to launch a new Co-operative Housing Development Program aimed at expanding co-op housing in Canada

providing an additional $1 billion in loans to be reallocated from the Rental Construction Financing Initiative to support co-op housing projects

offering a Multigenerational Home Renovation Tax Credit, which would provide up to $7,500 in support for constructing a secondary suite for a senior or an adult with a disability

$150 million over five years, starting in 2022–23, to develop the Canada Green Buildings Strategy

$200 million over five years, starting in 2022–23, to create the Deep Retrofit Accelerator Initiative, which will provide support for retrofit audits and project management for large projects to accelerate the pace of deep retrofits in Canada , including a focus on low-income affordable housing

$562.2 million over two years, starting in 2024–25, to continue providing doubled annual funding for Reaching Home

$18.1 million over three years, starting in 2022–23, to conduct research about what further measures could contribute to eliminating chronic homelessness

Doubling the First-Time Home Buyers' Tax Credit amount to $10,000 ; the enhanced credit would provide up to $1,500 in direct support to home buyers

$200 million in dedicated support under the existing Affordable Housing Innovation Fund, including $100 million to support non-profit organizations, co-ops, developers and rent-to-own companies building new rent-to-own units.

