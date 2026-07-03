Minister Valdez signs Canada-Philippines memorandum of understanding on tourism cooperation

Countries commit to working together, underscoring importance of sector to national economies

VANCOUVER, BC, July 3, 2026 /CNW/ - Tourism is a powerful economic driver that creates jobs, supports small businesses and strengthens communities. It also brings people together, encourages investment and deepens the partnerships that help economies grow.

Yesterday, in Vancouver, the Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism), and Her Excellency Ma. Theresa P. Lazaro, Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Philippines, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on cooperation in the field of tourism. The agreement establishes a framework for Canada and the Philippines to exchange information, data and best practices to support tourism growth in both countries. It also reinforces tourism's role in driving economic growth, creating opportunities for businesses and workers, and strengthening people-to-people ties.

Canada and the Philippines share a robust trade and investment partnership. The tourism MOU builds on that momentum, complementing ongoing efforts to deepen economic cooperation, including through negotiation of an Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)–Canada free trade agreement (FTA) and a bilateral Canada–Philippines FTA.

Canada and the Philippines have a strong tourism relationship, supported by close people-to-people ties, a large Filipino-Canadian community, visiting-friends-and-relatives travel, education-related travel and a growing two-way interest in leisure and culturally rich tourism experiences. Nearly one million Canadians of Filipino origin call Canada home, and many Canadians choose to live, work and travel in the Philippines.

As Canada welcomes more visitors and expands international partnerships, tourism continues to create opportunity across the country. Every visitor supports local businesses, helps create jobs and contributes to communities large and small. This agreement will help strengthen an already close relationship while opening the door to even greater economic opportunity in the years ahead.

Quote

"Tourism is one of Canada's great economic strengths. It supports small businesses, creates good jobs and brings new opportunities to communities in every region of our country. This agreement with the Philippines builds on the strong ties our countries already share and creates a foundation for even greater tourism, investment and economic growth. For our many kababayans with family and deep roots in the Philippines, it also creates more opportunities to reconnect with loved ones and celebrate the ties that unite our communities. As we build the strongest economy in the G7, partnerships like this help Canadian businesses reach more people, welcome more visitors and create prosperity that is felt in communities across the country."

– The Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism)

Quick facts

At the invitation of the Prime Minister of Canada, the President of the Republic of the Philippines, His Excellency Ferdinand Marcos Jr., is visiting Vancouver, British Columbia, from July 1 to 4, 2026.

In a meeting on July 2, 2026, Prime Minister Carney and President Marcos Jr. agreed to elevate Canada–Philippines relations to a strategic partnership.

Travel from the Philippines to Canada is relatively stable, driven largely by family visits and by education-related, business and leisure travel.

In 2025, Canada welcomed approximately 115,800 Filipino tourists.

In 2025, Filipino tourists spent about $301 million in Canada.

Canada is an important long-haul source market for the Philippines, with Canadian visitation reaching approximately 333,000 travellers in 2025.

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Contacts: Erin Quevillon, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism), [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations, Global Affairs Canada, [email protected]